Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –By Frequency Band (VHF, UHF and HF), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval, Space), Component (Software, Transmitter, Receiver and Auxiliary System), Application (Defense, Commercial) and Region.

Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market was valued US$ 19.83 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 40.82 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.63 % during a forecast period.

Report Objectives:

• To present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology

• To understand Software Defined Radio Market structure by identifying and analysing of the segments

• To define and segment the Software Defined Radio Market on Frequency band, Platform, Component, Application, Region and, project the global market size

• To analyse and project the market size based on segmented regions with respect to political, environmental, social and technical analysis

• To profile the key players and analyse their competitive benchmarking by product, price and regional presence

• To provide key factors affecting the growth of market (Driver, Restrain, Opportunity and Threats/Challenges)

• To address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to particular market segment

Software Defined Radio Market is the radio communication system which is used to replace traditionally implemented hardware’s like filters, amplifiers, detector, etc. by means of software on embedded system. This radios are eliminating the need of capacitors and resistors by implementing software based algorithm to select specific requisite frequencies. They offer a low-latency link for faster and efficient transfer of information, emanation restoration, and signal jamming. Limitation in cross- functionality by traditional radio gives rise for use in SDR. This technology offers benefits like cost-efficiency, flexibility and seamless connectivity in limited bandwidth.

The technology also provide several benefits when compared to the hardware approach such as FPGA, software RAN solutions and DSP-based solutions. Software RAN Solution allows cellular operators to support multiple standards on a single hardware platform, including backhaul transport and shared RF equipment. Surging demand for mobility and increasing rate of communication is expected to fuel the growth over forecasted period.

Extensive use in the military to improve control and command of the troops on the battlefield and to assess situation on the battle field is driving the Software Defined Radio Market. Application in commercial field like Transportation, Intelligent Transport System, Air Traffic Control Communication and Telecommunication due to portability minimizing the amount of code to be re-written is expected to surpass the application in defense.

Proliferation in smartphone industry, increasing number of digital service users and rise in wirelessly connected devices in telecommunication and transportation sectors offers avenues for growth in the market. Ease of upgrading, which is essential for adoption of new technologies such as 5G and others. On the basis of the component, Software segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecasted period owing to increasing use in the commercial field and their compatibility with new communication waveforms and standards.

On the basis of Platform, Space segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR and highest degree of competition over the forecasted period due to increase in number of satellite launce over the globe and increased use of software defined radio markets in satellites and launch vehicles.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness highest growth rate among all other region in the forecasted period due to increase in defense spending and governments willingness towards military modernization. Also, rapid growth rate in use of wireless devices is the major driver in commercial segment for Asia Pacific region. North America is accounted for the dominant share in 2017 due to presence of leading players like Northrop Grumman, Harris Corporation and many others.

Key players like Northrop Grumman (US), BAE Systems (UK), Harris Corporation (US), Thales (France), General Dynamics (US), Rockwell Collins (US), Leonardo (Italy), ASELSAN (Turkey) and Elbit Systems (Israel) are operating in defense segment. Also, ZTE Corporation (China), Huawei (China), L-3 Communications (US) and National Instruments (US) are major players in the commercial segment.

The Scope of Global Software Defined Radio Market

Global Software Defined Radio Market, by Frequency Band

• HF

• VHF

• UHF

• Other bands

Global Software Defined Radio Market, by Platform

• Fixed

• Handheld

• Man pack

• Vehicle

• Small Form Fit

• Airborne

• Naval

• Space

• Others

Global Software Defined Radio Market, by Component

• Digital Signal Processor & FPGA

• Power Amplifier

• Digital to Analogue Converter

• Analogue to Digital Converter (ADC)

• RF Component

• Software

• Auxiliary System

• Others

Global Software Defined Radio Market, by Application

• Military Communication

• Homeland Security & Emergency Response

• Space Communication

• Transportation

• Intelligent Transport System

• Air Traffic Control Communication

• Telecommunication

• Others

Global Software Defined Radio Market, by Region

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• United Kingdom

• France

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Australia and New Zealand

• Japan

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

• GCC

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Key Players Operating In Global Software Defined Radio Market:

• Huawei

• Leonardo

• Aselsan

• Rohde & Schwarz

• ZTE

• Viasat

• Rockwell Collins

• General Dynamics

• Elbit Systems

• Bae Systems

• National Instruments

• Northern Grumman

• Thales

• Harris

• L-3 Communications

