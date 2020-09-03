Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component, Deployment, End User and Region.

Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market was valued US$ 1.8 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 12.20 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 31.44 % during a forecast period.

Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market, By Region

A Software-Defined Wide Area Network is a virtual WAN architecture, which allows enterprises to leverage any combination of transport services like MPLS, LTE and broadband internet services to secure the user connection to the application.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market, Dynamics:

Software-Defined Wide Area Network offers a number of advantages over the traditional method of the networking techniques for enterprises transforming to virtual IT environment. An increase in the internet usage across the globe, adoption of the cloud-based application & services and smart IoT devices are expected to drive the demand for reliable and fast WAN network. The global software-defined wide area network market is expected to grow significantly with the successful deployments by the large enterprises and organizations.

However, the Reliability Issues in software-defined wide area network is expected to limit the growth in the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market. Furthermore, digital transformation across organizations and network traffic are expected to provide opportunities in the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market.

Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market, Segment Analysis:

The cloud-based network optimization solutions provide instant and streamlined WAN connectivity to support all business operations. The cloud deployment model segment is expected to contribute more than 15% market share by 2027. The cloud architecture enables the company to get the benefits of on-premise architecture like real-time traffic shaping and load balancing and increased reliability and performance of cloud applications. The demand for secure integration of data & information is increasing thanks to its benefits and features. More organizations are looking for technologies, which can help them to shift their sensitive data to cloud systems that drives the growth in the global market. The report has covered the market segment by organization size and how the SMEs and large enterprises are going to define the future market. The report will also help to defined wide area network providers to define their marketing and sales strategy in short as well as in long run.

The BFSI sector is expected to contribute significant share in the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market. The robust network is the key to incorporate the banking and financial sector. The SD-WAN offer the 24/7 resilience and business continuity. The BFSI sector has realized that the customer success is lies in delivering a smooth and frictionless interaction to the customer. The sector is focusing on leveraging innovative technology to capture the customer data. The BFSI sector is at forefront in the adopting the SD-WAN. Banks are expected to reach their goals along with the modernizing their branch and online operations to provide a broad spectrum of services to the customers at sustainable cost.

Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market, Regional Analysis:

The North America region held the domiannt postion in the market by 2019 and is projected to continue its dominant postion during the forecast period. The region has providing the highest business opportunities for SD-WAN vendor and holds more than 60% of the total market share. Te region is witnessing hugh investments for trails of the 5G netwok. Furthermore, The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing economic growth rate, investment in the IT and telecom infrastructure and adoption of the innovative technologies in developing countries like China and India are expected to boost the regional growth.

Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market, Competitive Analysis:

Organizations are investing heavily in building robust network infrastructure to achieve the optimum WAN performance in terms of the speed, agility and uptime. They are continuously looking at improving the performance of cloud service and internet performance. The software-defined wide area network (sd-wan) market is gaining significant traction among the enterprises and service providers. The IT vendors are focusing on to improve their network portfolio by acquisitions and merges activities. An increasing competition in the global software-defined wide area network (sd-wan) market is expected to drive by continued investment in the technology innovations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market

Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market, By Component

• Solution

 Software

 Appliances

• Services

 Consulting

 Implementation

 Training and Support

Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market, By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud

Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market, By End User

• Service providers

• Enterprises

 Retail

 BFSI

 Manufacturing

 Healthcare

 Transportation and Logistics

 Energy and Utilities

 Government

 Others (Education, Media and Entertainment, and Hospitality)

Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market

• Fatpipe

• Riverbed

• Cloudgenix

• Versa Networks

• Adaptiv Networks

• Peplink

• Lavelle Networks

• Martello

• Mushroom Networks

• Zenlayer

• Bigleaf

• Cisco

• VMware

• Silver Peak

• Aryaka

• Nokia

• Oracle

• Huawei

• Infovista

• Citrix

• Juniper Networks

• Fortinet

• HPE

