Post-pandemic Scenario on Hosiery (Women and Men) Market 2020 Major Players: Gildan, Hanesbrands, Kayser-Roth, LVMH, Golden Lady, Iconix Brand Group, Inc, L Brands, Wolford, and Others

2020-2029 Report on Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market

Regal Intelligence has added a new report to its offering – Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market report is evaluated on the basis of Market Overview, Market Size, Competitive Situation and Trends, Growth Rate, Cost Analysis, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin and Market Share etc.

The report starts with industry overview and outlook offering a comprehensive insight to historical market trends. The Hosiery (Women and Men) market is expected to grow at a impressive CAGR over the forecast period.

Prominent Key Players Operating in the Market Includes:

Gildan, Hanesbrands, Kayser-Roth, LVMH, Golden Lady, Iconix Brand Group, Inc, L Brands, Wolford, Donna Karan, CSP International SpA, Trerè Innovation, Sculptz, Inc., Langsha Group, Mengna, Fenli, Bonas, Naier, Jasan Group, Danjiya, Qingyi

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/160089

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Ship Socks

Short Socks

Stockings

Tights

Other

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Men

Women

Children

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The period considered for the Hosiery (Women and Men) market analysis is 2013-2019, and the report forecasts for the period 2020-2029. The region wise distribution of the market consists of the Americas (USA, Brazil, Canada and Rest of the Americas), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, Switzerland, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, South Korea, India, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of World (South Africa, Middle East and Rest of Africa). The report further studies market growth rate in the major economies such as the U.S., Japan, China ETC.

For a better understanding and ask for some amazing discount @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/160089

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Overview

1.1 Hosiery (Women and Men) Definition

1.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size Status and Outlook (2014-2029)

1.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size Comparison by Region (2014-2029)

1.4 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size Comparison by Type (2014-2029)

1.5 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size Comparison by Application (2014-2029)

1.6 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2014-2029)

1.7 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Average Price by Player (2017-2019)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market by Type

3.1.1 Ship Socks

3.1.2 Short Socks

3.1.3 Stockings

3.1.4 Tights

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.4 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Average Price by Type (2014-2019)

3.5 Leading Players of Hosiery (Women and Men) by Type in 2019

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market by Application

4.1.1 Men

4.1.2 Women

4.1.3 Children

4.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Hosiery (Women and Men) by Application in 2019

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2014-2019)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Hosiery (Women and Men) by Sales Channel in 2019

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size and CAGR by Region (2014-2029)

6.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Sales and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

6.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share by Type

6.7.3 South America Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share by Application

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Share by Application

6.8.4 UAE

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Hosiery (Women and Men) Players

7.1 Gildan

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Service Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 COVID-19 Impact on Gildan

7.2 Hanesbrands

7.3 Kayser-Roth

7.4 LVMH

7.5 Golden Lady

7.6 Iconix Brand Group, Inc

7.7 L Brands

7.8 Wolford

7.9 Donna Karan

7.10 CSP International SpA

7.11 Trerè Innovation

7.12 Sculptz, Inc.

7.13 Langsha Group

7.14 Mengna

7.15 Fenli

7.16 Bonas

7.17 Naier

7.18 Jasan Group

7.19 Danjiya

7.20 Qingyi

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Hosiery (Women and Men)

8.1 Industrial Chain of Hosiery (Women and Men)

8.2 Upstream of Hosiery (Women and Men)

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Hosiery (Women and Men)

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Hosiery (Women and Men)

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Hosiery (Women and Men)

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Hosiery (Women and Men) (2020-2029)

9.1 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2020-2029)

9.2 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2020-2029)

9.3 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2020-2029)

9.4 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2020-2029)

9.5 Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Sales Channel (2020-2029)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

If you find this study interesting and wish to know more, enquire here @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/enquiry/160089

Reasons to Buy:

The report provides an in-depth understanding of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market, with respect to latest trends and future opportunities to enhance strategic decision making.

The report evaluates emerging dynamics such as growth factors and restraints that influence the market growth.

The report helps to understand cost and price differences and further identifies key revenue opportunities across all the segments to target profitability.

The study analyzes domestic and international market to determine the key factors driving consumption preference to develop a competitive advantage.

The report studies thorough market analysis of each player listed in this report.

To conclude, the Hosiery (Women and Men) market report contains detailed description of factors including opportunities that will help the market to grow and generate demand. The market report is analyzed with respect to give detail description involving SWOT and PEST analysis.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.

Contact Us:

Email: [email protected]

Phone no: +1 231 930 2779 (U.S.) | +44 141 628 8787 (UK)