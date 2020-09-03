Post-pandemic Scenario on E-waste Disposal Market 2020 Major Players: Sims Recycling Solutions, Kuusakoski, Umicore, Waste Management, Electronic Recyclers International, Gem and others

The latest report on 2020-2029 Report on Global E-waste Disposal Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel gives a broad assessment of the global E-waste Disposal market by categorizing it in terms applications, types, and regions. The report gives a detailed analysis on competitive landscape and strategies that influenced the market in a positive way. Further, the report gives an overview of current market dynamics by studying various key segments based on the product, types, applications, end-to-end industries and market scenario.

Major Key Players of E-waste Disposal Market Report:

Sims Recycling Solutions, Kuusakoski, Umicore, Waste Management, Electronic Recyclers International, Gem, Stena Metall Group, Electrocycling, Veolia, Enviro-Hub Holdings, URT, Cimelia, GEEP, Dongjiang, Dynamic Recycling, E-Parisaraa, environCom, Sage

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Material Recycling

Components Recycling

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

ICT Equipment

Home Appliances

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 E-waste Disposal Market Overview

1.1 E-waste Disposal Definition

1.2 Global E-waste Disposal Market Size Status and Outlook (2014-2029)

1.3 Global E-waste Disposal Market Size Comparison by Region (2014-2029)

1.4 Global E-waste Disposal Market Size Comparison by Type (2014-2029)

1.5 Global E-waste Disposal Market Size Comparison by Application (2014-2029)

1.6 Global E-waste Disposal Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2014-2029)

1.7 E-waste Disposal Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 E-waste Disposal Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global E-waste Disposal Sales and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.2 Global E-waste Disposal Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.3 Global E-waste Disposal Average Price by Player (2017-2019)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 E-waste Disposal Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global E-waste Disposal Market by Type

3.1.1 Material Recycling

3.1.2 Components Recycling

3.2 Global E-waste Disposal Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.3 Global E-waste Disposal Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.4 Global E-waste Disposal Average Price by Type (2014-2019)

3.5 Leading Players of E-waste Disposal by Type in 2019

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 E-waste Disposal Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global E-waste Disposal Market by Application

4.1.1 ICT Equipment

4.1.2 Home Appliances

4.2 Global E-waste Disposal Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Leading Consumers of E-waste Disposal by Application in 2019

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 E-waste Disposal Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global E-waste Disposal Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global E-waste Disposal Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2014-2019)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of E-waste Disposal by Sales Channel in 2019

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 E-waste Disposal Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global E-waste Disposal Market Size and CAGR by Region (2014-2029)

6.2 Global E-waste Disposal Sales and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

6.3 Global E-waste Disposal Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America E-waste Disposal Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America E-waste Disposal Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe E-waste Disposal Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe E-waste Disposal Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific E-waste Disposal Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific E-waste Disposal Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America E-waste Disposal Market Share by Type

6.7.3 South America E-waste Disposal Market Share by Application

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa E-waste Disposal Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa E-waste Disposal Market Share by Application

6.8.4 UAE

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading E-waste Disposal Players

7.1 Sims Recycling Solutions

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Service Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 COVID-19 Impact on Sims Recycling Solutions

7.2 Kuusakoski

7.3 Umicore

7.4 Waste Management

7.5 Electronic Recyclers International

7.6 Gem

7.7 Stena Metall Group

7.8 Electrocycling

7.9 Veolia

7.10 Enviro-Hub Holdings

7.11 URT

7.12 Cimelia

7.13 GEEP

7.14 Dongjiang

7.15 Dynamic Recycling

7.16 E-Parisaraa

7.17 environCom

7.18 Sage

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of E-waste Disposal

8.1 Industrial Chain of E-waste Disposal

8.2 Upstream of E-waste Disposal

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of E-waste Disposal

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of E-waste Disposal

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of E-waste Disposal

Chapter 9 Development Trend of E-waste Disposal (2020-2029)

9.1 Global E-waste Disposal Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2020-2029)

9.2 Global E-waste Disposal Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2020-2029)

9.3 Global E-waste Disposal Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2020-2029)

9.4 Global E-waste Disposal Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2020-2029)

9.5 Global E-waste Disposal Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Sales Channel (2020-2029)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

Further in the E-waste Disposal Market research reports, following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:

Supply Chain Analysis – Production of the E-waste Disposal is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price and revenue analysis of various E-waste Disposal Market key players is also covered.

– Production of the E-waste Disposal is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price and revenue analysis of various E-waste Disposal Market key players is also covered. Demand and Consumption Analysis – This part of the report thoroughly studiesdemand and consumption for the E-waste Disposal Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between demand supply and consumption pattern throughout the globe. Import and export analysis are also given in this part.

– This part of the report thoroughly studiesdemand and consumption for the E-waste Disposal Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between demand supply and consumption pattern throughout the globe. Import and export analysis are also given in this part. Key Strategic Developments – The study also includes the key strategic developments of the E-waste Disposal market, comprising product portfolio, which details production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate on the basis of product diversification. Additionally, the report studies sales volume, market share and growth rate on the basis of applications/end users for each application. The product diversification also includes SWOT and PEST analysis to understand the regional product segmentation market.

