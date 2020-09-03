Global Spear Phishing Protection Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Protection Type, Component, End Use Industry and Region.

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market was valued US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period of 2020-2027, to reach US$ 2.1 Bn. in 2027.

Market Definition:

Spear phishing protection is used as a filter to eliminate unwanted emails and also provide towards acute information from hackers. Spear phishing emails are created with enough detail to fool even expert security professionals. Spear phishing is the most prevalent delivery method for APT (advanced persistent threat) attacks.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The global spear phishing protection market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the global spear phishing protection market. Spear phishing is an email phishing threat from spammers or attackers to organizations to gain business private and sensitive data. Usually, it’s done by social media or email. Mounting adoption of cloud email security solutions and rising numbers of cybercrimes in many end-user industries like healthcare, banking and finance, defence, and retail.

The demand for convergence of spear phishing solutions with other mainstream technologies also drives the market globally. However, lack of knowledge and understanding of cyber-attacks is expected to hinder the growth of the spear phishing protection market in various end-user industries.

Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth segment analysis of the global spear phishing protection market, thereby providing valuable insights at micro as well as macro levels. Based on component, cloud solution segment of spear phishing protection is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.XX% and anticipated to hold the highest market share of XX% over 2020-2027. Increase in demand for cloud email security solutions from developing countries such as India, China, and the South American economies is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The North American market for spear phishing share will be XX.33% during the forecast period because of smartphone email access, enhanced digitization, and online browsing in North America. Such as a one-to-one email marketing solutions firm, X1 % of emails opened in the U.S. took place on mobile, X5 % on desktop and X4 % on a webmail client in 2018. The high market share of the region is also owing to high investments by leading manufacturers in technological up-gradation of the cybersecurity system and broad trends in consumer acceptance of products. The American government funding also leads to the region’s high market share.

Competitive analysis:

The competitive landscape section in the spear phishing protection market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading companies operating in the global market landscape. It provides captivating insights on the recent developments, differential strategies, and other crucial aspects about the key players having a stronghold in the spear phishing protection market. In Feb 2019, Cofense has launched its current technology. It is an addition of response delivery to its flagship product, permitting operators to deliver phishing scenario emails only when future recipients are actively performing tasks in their mail client. The product will retain the consumers and upsurge the revenues of the company.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Spear Phishing Protection Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Spear Phishing Protection Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Spear Phishing Protection Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Spear Phishing Protection Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Spear Phishing Protection Market

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By Component

• Solution

o Cloud

o Hybrid

o On-Premises

• Services

o Professional service

o Managed Service

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By Protection Type

• Data Leak Protection

• Email Encryption

• Multi-Layered Malware Protection

• Social Engineering Protection

• Zero Day Prevention

• Others

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By End Use Industry

• Banking and Financial Services

• Insurance

• Defense

• Healthcare

• Government & Public Sector

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Telecommunication

• Others

Global Spear Phishing Protection Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Spear Phishing Protection Market

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Phislabs

• Proofpoint Inc

• Votiro Inc.

• IronScales Ltd.

• GreatHorn Inc.

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

• Forcepoint

• Sophos Ltd.

• McAfee LLC

• Barracuda Networks Inc.

• BAE Systems

• RSA Security LLC

• Intel Corporation

• AO Kaspersky Lab

• Bitdefender

• Avira Operations

• Microsoft Corporation

• FireEye Inc

