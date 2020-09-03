Global Streaming Media Devices Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application, End User and Region.

Global Streaming Media Devices Market was valued US$ 114.60 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 295.50 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.49 % during a forecast period.

Global Streaming Media Devices Market, By Region

The media streaming devices are used to receive on-demand content via the internet. The demand for streaming media devices are increasing from the cord-cutters, who are looking for convenient, cost effective ways to access the entertainment content.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Streaming Media Devices Market, By Dynamics:

The media consumption across the globe is increasing, which is witnessing in digital formats. The adoption of the streaming media devices is increasing fast as over-the-top streaming services like Netflix and HBO now are expanding its base in traditional TV market. An increase in the number of the devices that supports to the digital media with the internet access speed are driving the growth in the global streaming media devices market. The presence of the prominent digital media players such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Apple Tv, Roku and Boxee are transforming maintained supremacy of the television as the main entertainment hub. The growing integration of digital video content with streaming media devices will act as a major driving force for the growth of the global streaming media device market.

However, lack of the standardization of the streaming media devices are expected to limit the global market growth. Furthermore, a shift in individual lifestyles and preferences with increasing disposal incomes are providing new opportunities to the players operating in the streaming media devices market.

Global Streaming Media Devices Market, By Segment Analysis:

An integration of the digital video content with streaming media devices offers the flexibility to watch the content as per the choice of consumers at a convenient time. Streaming media devices also deliver user-friendly navigation options like a list of content, corresponding prices, and related content and topics.

The smart TV segment is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Streaming media devices facilitate users to play movies and TV shows on TV. They also allow users to increase and manage the media streaming for live or on-demand content. The global smart TVs market is expected to reach US$ 290.30 Bn by 2027. An introduction of the 4K resolution equipped televisions and a shift in consumer preference toward OLED display and QLED display is expected to emerge as a major trend in the smart TV industry. The streaming devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Google chrome cast are transforming the viewing experience of the consumers.

An increase in the implementation of cloud services, which empowers users to access a diverse range of pay-per-use computing sources are gaining traction in the global market. Some of the market key players are adopting cloud computing services to enhance the portability, and enabling subscribed users to access digital content stored in remote servers.

Global Streaming Media Devices Market, By Regional Analysis:

The North America streaming media devices market is expected to witness XX% growth during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the rise in penetration of high-speed internet connection across the region. The U.S. consumers are highly adopting OTT video streaming and pay-per-demand services like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu. The US has expected to reach more than 90Mn during the forecast period, which is driven by growth in the adoption of smart TVs and connected devices.

In the current market scenario, the government initiatives for the development of high-speed communication infrastructure are increasing the demand for streaming media devices. They are focusing on enhancing broadband services, which enables to people to have access to better quality and high-speed internet. For instance, in 2018, in India, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), announced to increase the speed for broadband internet services to 2 Mbps. Furthermore, the EU has planned to enhance broadband service , which will available for all European citizens by 2020 are expected to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Streaming Media Devices Market, By Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent key players in the market are focusing on the financing research and development activities to introduce innovative streaming devices with higher resolutions like 8K. Technological innovations among the leading key players are playing a major role in driving the growth of the streaming media devices market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Streaming Media Devices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Streaming Media Devices Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Streaming Media Devices Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Streaming Media Devices Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Streaming Media Devices Market

Global Streaming Media Devices Market, By Type

• Gaming Console

• Media Streamers

• Smart TVs

Global Streaming Media Devices Market, By Application

• E-Learning

• Web-Browsing

• Gaming

• Real-Time Entertainment

• Social Networking

Global Streaming Media Devices Market, By End User

• Commercial

• Residential

Global Streaming Media Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Streaming Media Devices Market

• Apple, Inc.

• Philips Electronics

• Amazon.com

• Huawei Technologies

• HiMedia Technology

• Arris Group Inc.

• D-Link Corporation

• Google, Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Sony Corporation

• Roku, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

• LG Electronics, Inc.

