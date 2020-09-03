Potash Fertilizers Market Future on Recent Innovation 2025 Key Players Yara International ASA, Agrium Inc., Eurochem Group AG, The Mosaic Company

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Potash Fertilizers Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025]. To systematize this world-class Potash Fertilizers Market report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used. Thoroughly described market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on several factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end user to geographical region. The exploitation of established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this report outperforming.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Yara International ASA, Agrium Inc., Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc, Eurochem Group AG, The Mosaic Company, JSC Belaruskali, HELM AG, Israel Chemicals Ltd, Sociedad Química Y Minera De Chile S.A. (SQM), Sinofert Holdings Limited, The Mosaic Company, Agrium Inc, Eurochem Group AG, Israel Chemicals Ltd, JSC Belaruskali and many more.

The potash fertilizers market is expected to reach USD 31.33 billion by 2025, from USD 21.69 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Potash Fertilizers market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Potash Fertilizers market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Potash Fertilizers Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Potash Fertilizers Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Potash Fertilizers Revenue by Countries

10 South America Potash Fertilizers Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Potash Fertilizers by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

According to an article published by World fertilizer trends the world consumption of potash is estimated to reach USD 186.67 million tonnes by the year 2020. The major players in the potash fertilizer are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for contributing to the growth of the potash fertilizer market. In the year 2018, EuroChem Group AG a leading global fertilizer company has announced the successful test production of potassium chloride at EuroChem-Usolskiy Potash in the Perm region, Russia.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Need for higher productivity using limited land area

Increase in applicability of potash fertilizers

Need for improvements in pasture production

Increase in the trend of organic food consumption

Environmental concerns

Conducts Overall POTASH FERTILIZERS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others),

By Application Method (Broadcasting, Foliar, Fertigation),

By Form (Liquid, Solid)

The POTASH FERTILIZERS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

