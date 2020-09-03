Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Solution Type, End-use Industry, and Region.

Global Surface Disinfectant Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.70 % during a forecast period.

Increasing popularity of Enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions among the small & medium enterprises and the urge of SAP digital services in developing nations across the globe are some of the factors behind the global SAP digital services ecosystem market growth. Immigration toward digital platforms and growing deployment of SAP S/4HANA are driving the adoption of a cloud database, which is projected to share significant growth during the forecast period.

On the other hand, the high cost associated with the deployment of SAP digital services is expected to limit the growth in the global SAP digital services ecosystem market. Furthermore, the SAP service provider is focusing on partnering with system implementation partners and solution users to deliver extended services ranging from implementation to maintenance.

The introduction of the system of SAP S/4HANA across the globe is rapidly growing. SAP S/4HANA is the best ERP framework. S/4HANA is the fourth ERP suite, which is created by SAP. ERP programming has been the center of SAP. SAP S/4HANA is a vital differentiator with its superior design, which is considerably different from the conventional relational database. It saves running in-memory, with information saved in columns, taking into consideration quicker, nearly real-time analysis, and computing abilities.SAP/S4HANA delivers end clients a dynamic choice to help them with their tasks. These factors are expected to increase the demand for the global SAP digital services ecosystem market.

Geographically, North America is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global SAP digital services ecosystem market. The dominant position in the market is attributed to factors like increasing the adoption of digital services in the region. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the forecast period. The adoption of cloud-based SAP services is increasing in developing nations. A shift in digital platforms along with increasing installation of SAP S/4HANA is driving the adoption of a cloud database. These factors are projected to pick up a notable pace during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and, project the global SAP digital services Ecosystem market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global SAP digital services ecosystem market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market, By Solution Type

• ERP

• CRM

• Others

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market, By End-use Industry

• IT & Telecommunication

• Aerospace & Defence

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas

• Energy & Utility

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Others

Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global SAP Digital Services Ecosystem Market

• Accenture

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• Capgemini

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited

• DXC Technology Company

• Infosys Limited

• Atos SE

• T-Systems International GmbH

• Wipro Limited

• Cognizant Technology Solutions

• Hitachi Systems, Ltd.

• Itelligence AG

• HCL Technologies Limited

• NTT DATA

• Tech Mahindra Limited

• Seidor

• OpenText Corp.

• Allgeier ES

• CGI Inc.

• Birlasoft Limited

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• FUJITSU LIMITED

• ABeam Consulting Ltd.

• Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd

• EPAM Systems, Inc.

• SNP SE

• Systex Corporation

• Cenit AG

• SOA PEOPLE SAS

• Answerthink, Inc.

• VIEWNEXT SA

• Computer Systems Integration Ltd.

• 2BM A/S

• Implema AB

• APPLIUM SAS

• Beijing Neusoft Huiju Information Solution Type Co., Ltd.

• Excellence Delivered ExD Pvt. Ltd

• Vistex, Inc.

• Zensar Technologies Ltd.

• Ctac N.V.

• ICM.S S.r.l.

• CIDEON Software & Services GmbH & Co.KG

• OSIsoft Inc.

• Origo

• Pearl Norge AS

• Augusta Reeves

• Utopia Global Inc.

• IPS Co., Ltd.

• Backoffice Associates Llc.

• AgilityWorks Limited

• Advanced Applications GmbH

