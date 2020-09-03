Global Tablet PC Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type, Display Size, End-user, and Region.

Global Tablet PC Market was valued at US$ 86.50 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 132.21 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.45 % over forecasted period.

A tablet personal computer (PC) has a touch screen and is a single panel. A tablet is more powerful and portable than a laptop than a notebook computer. Apple’s iPad created a revolution in tablets PC, as it did with the introduction of the iPhone. The market for industrial tablet PC is mainly driven by its relatively ergonomic design and enhanced resilience. An increasing efficiency in the network connectivity of the industrial sector is expected to add up to the growth opportunity of the market during the forecasted period.

Furthermore, government regulations to make use of tablets in school, and colleges for education purpose, and growing use of hybrid-tablets in a business enterprise will create various growth opportunities for the market over forecast period.However, low- speed processors, lack ports, fragility and high cost are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Tablet PC Market segmentation Analysis:

Global Tablet PC market is segmented by Type, by Display Size, by End User and by Region. By end users, Industrial segment is leading the tablet PC market over forecast period. The utilization of the industrial tablet PC in an inclusive range of industries such as automotive, chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, pulp and paper, and rubber and plastic industries will drive the growth of the segment in the coming years.

By display size, market is segmented into 7 inches, 8 inches, 9 inches, 10 inches and 11 inches. Among all of these 7 inches PC tablet segment is expected to held highest market share over forecast period. 7 inches displays are the most preferred tablets between consumers as they score high on the mobility aspect. Samsung is the leading Android tablet manufacturer, with its 7-inch Galaxy tablet being the most popular across the world. The consumers in the Asia-Pacific region look for a single device that can meet their necessities in terms of voice communication and media consumption.

Global Tablet PC Market Regional Analysis:

By geography, market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA& Africa and Latin America. Among all of these North America held 36% market share in 2019 and expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Due to the emergence of e-commerce in North America, the supply chain networks are undergoing a continuous makeover for the past five years. The transportation and logistics sector is being transformed to the best of warehouse management systems, which are getting automated to new heights by equipping their staff with mobile devices that increase speed and accuracy of the order picking and radio frequency identification technology (RFID).

North America is followed by APAC. Asia Pacific held 29% market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. The tablet PC market in the region is driven by falling data costs, increasing number of mobile & internet users, and the introduction of the pan 4G networks across Tier 1 and Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Emerging economies which are China and India are key driving markets within the Asia Pacific region. China Internet Network Information Centre survey showed that the number of internet users in China is projected to reach 850Mn by 2026 in tandem with a growing population of the country. Also, the Internet and Mobile Association of India estimates the number of internet users in India to reach 400Mn by 2018.

Global Tablet PC Market Competitive Landscape:

Report covers key development and company profiles of major players. Some of the key players operating in the global tablet PC market, Apple Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Samsung Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., AsusTek Computer Inc., LG Electronics Inc. These key players are adopting various inorganic and organic growth strategies such as expansion, joint ventures, merger and acquisition, patent, new product launches etc. to increase their regional presence and business operations. For instance, Advantech announced TPC-71W, the new [C1] generation of its industrial panel PCs aimed at machine automation and web-terminal applications.

TPC-71W is a cost-efficient, Arm-based industrial panel PC that features a 7” true-flat display with P-CAP multi-touch control and an NXP Arm Cortex [C4]-A9 i.MX 6 dual/quad-core processor to deliver high-performance computing.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Tablet PC Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Tablet PC Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Tablet PC Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Tablet PC Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Global Tablet PC Market

Global Tablet PC Market, by Type

• Mini-tablet

• Slate

• Hybrid

• Gaming Console

• Booklet

• Others

Global Tablet PC Market, by Display Size

• 7 inches

• 8 inches

• 9 inches

• 10 inches

• 11 inches

Global Tablet PC Market, by End user

• School & Colleges

• Universities

• Industrial

• Residential

• Healthcare

• Pharmaceutical

• Retail

• Marketing

• Others

Global Tablet PC Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Market

• Apple Inc.

• Lenovo Group Ltd.

• Samsung Technologies Ltd.

• Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.

• AsusTek Computer Inc.

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Acer Inc.

• The Hewlett-Packard Company.

• Microsoft Corporation.

• Pandigital.

• Google Inc.

• Nvidia., and HTC Corporation

• ADLINK

• ARBOR Technology

• DAP Technologies

• Glacier Computer

• Kontron

• Archos

• MobileDemand

• NEXCOM

• Xplore.

