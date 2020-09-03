Global Team Collaboration Software Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application, Software, Deployment, and Geography

Global Team Collaboration Software Market was valued US$ 9.20 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Global Team Collaboration Software Market1

Increasing internet usage, developing labor force demographics, virtualization of devices & devices, expansion of software as a service and expertise developments are estimated to further fuel the global team collaboration software market development. Integration of predictive analytics tools and sensors with collaborative platforms can help enterprises forecast outcomes or issues and address them before they occur. Such factors are prominent to increase in need for deploying enterprise collaboration solutions in different end-use industries. Increasing attractiveness of several public networking web services are also anticipated to offer new opportunities for the growth of team collaboration software market in upcoming years. Team collaboration software is contributing to higher productivity, improved morale, and greater business opportunities.

Slow adoption rate, usability and scalability concerns, lower efficiency and integration are some hurdles that may hamper collaboration software market growth. Moreover, lack of training & support, stiff competition and redesigning cloud network and lack of security may hinder industry growth.

The global team collaboration software market is segmented into application, software, deployment, and region. Based on application, the team collaboration software market is classified into manufacturing, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, logistics & transportation, and education. On the basis of software, the team collaboration software market is categorized into conferencing, and communication & coordination. In terms of deployment, the team collaboration software market is divided into cloud, and on-premise. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment led the market in 2017. However, the demand for on-premise solutions is estimated to decline over the forecast period owing to high initial costs and maintenance costs associated with on-premise deployments. Cloud is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to rising need for flexible office spaces.

On the basis of software, the conferencing software led the team collaboration software market in 2017. The conferencing software has transformed traditional workplace into a digital workplace by enabling real-time online communication across the organization. The industry is witnessing wide adoption of cloud-based video conferencing solution, which provides access to an enormous amount of data over the cloud.

On the basis of region, Global Team Collaboration Software Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the North America had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of industrially emerging economies in China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Taiwan are in rising the demand for global team collaboration software market.

Some of the key players in the global team collaboration software market are Microsoft, Cisco System, Citrix, Oracle, IBM, Box incorporation, Google, Intralinks Holdings Incorporations and Survey Monkey, Slack, Dropbox, and Box.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Team Collaboration Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Team Collaboration Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Team Collaboration Software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Team Collaboration Software type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Team Collaboration Software Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Team Collaboration Software Market

