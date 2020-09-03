Global Thin Client Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Form Factor, By Application, and Region.

Global Thin Client Market was valued US$1.20 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Global Thin Client Market, by Region

Major driving factors of, global thin client market is cost-saving i.e. total administration and operating cost, enhanced security like data cannot be copied to a disk or saved to any other location than the server as well as protected from the use of unauthorized software or the introduction of viruses, increased productivity such as access the same apps and data from virtually anywhere. However, the network lags in developing countries for cloud computing are major restraining factors for the growth of the global thin client market.

According to the form factor, with monitor form factor is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period because of the thin clients is growing mainly in education and healthcare. The largest share of the standalone segment is attributed to the availability of thin clients at lower costs than that of the monitor and mobile thin clients.

Based on application, Education is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during forecast period thanks to educational institutes, such as colleges, research institutions, and labs, are adopting thin clients to reduce energy consumption and control the monitors centrally, either at the systems of professors or IT control department.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the thin client market during the forecast period attributable to a large deployment of thin client devices.

Numerous strategies and approaches have been established to increase the revenue of thin clients over the years, with technological alliances considered to be one of the most promising strategies. Alliances and collaborations are favorable for both the parties specifically the technology providers as well as leading players in the thin client industry. But, concerns related to data security are on the rise as there are many examples of data privacy, security breaches, and a few cases of the data breach. Hence, so that deal with these issues, thin client industry players have to rise with solutions that could assure companies about data security.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Thin Client Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Thin Client Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Thin Client Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Thin Client Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Thin Client Market:

Global Thin Client Market, by Form Factor:

• Standalone

• With Monitor

• Mobile

Global Thin Client Market, by Application:

• Enterprise

• Government

• Education

• Industrial

Global Thin Client Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Thin Client Market:

• HP

• Dell

• NComputing

• IGEL Technology

• Lenovo

• VXL Technology

• ClearCube Technology

• Fujitsu

• Siemens

• Advanced Micro Devices

• Acer Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Atrust Computer Corp

• Teradici

• Centerm

• Sun Microsy

• Guoguang.

