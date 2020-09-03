Global Telecom Expense Management Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Service Delivery Mode, Solution, Vertical and Region.

Global Telecom Expense Management Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.6% during a forecast period.

Market Definition

Telecom Expense Management (TEM) services enable enterprises IT, provision, support and manage costs of large-scale corporate communications, procurement and finance departments to order, associated IT services and their inventories like fixed and cloud license tracking, mobile telephony and data, and IoT connectivity. TEM services also comprise BI (business intelligence) and reporting appropriate for supporting C-level strategic decision making.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Technology: All of this below data must be sourced and formatted to ensure it works with the TEM system.

Market Dynamics:

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the telecom expense management market. The adoption of telecom expense management solutions in the cloud model helps end-user in managing significant volumes of data. The deployment of cloud-based telecom expense management solutions also decreases IT maintenance complexity for organizations leading the companies in the market to leverage this trend and offer cloud-based TEM solutions. This development is expected to have a positive impact on global market growth.

The evolution of mobile technologies like IoT, 5G, and the cloud ecosystem is supporting the implementation of BYOD among enterprises. Enterprises, with various non-desk workers, are opting for the BYOD practice to decrease high costs on hardware and telecommunications. The BYOD policy includes the integration of all devices under a single platform and the use of TEM solutions, which expands the visibility of telecom services consumption and automates telecom bill approval processes.

Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth segment analysis of the global TEM market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels. IT and Telecom segment expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. This is because of the expansion of markets across the world, increased IT infrastructure, increased expenditure on mobile devices, and advanced communications channels to connect with customers, and clients.

Regional Analysis:

North America is one of the largest markets for TEM Market. The presence of established major players is accelerating business opportunities for vendors in the market for the TEM market in the region. Also, the increasingly remote workforce is growing the demand for telecom expense management solutions. Over 42% of the market’s growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The rising adoption of TEM solutions by governments to manage their telecom expenses will fuel TEM market growth in North America.

Competitive landscape:

The competitive landscape section in the telecom expense management market offers a deep dive into the profiles of the leading companies operating in the global market landscape. It proposals captivating insights on the key developments, differential strategies, and other crucial aspects about the companies having a stronghold in the TEM market.

Accenture PLC is the leading player in the global market for the TEM market. The Accenture provides comprehensive telecom expense valuation and solutions that are required to improve the efficiency, communication, allow clients to minimize telecom cost and improve service levels.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Telecom Expense Management Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Telecom Expense Management Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Telecom Expense Management Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Telecom Expense Management Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of Global Telecom Expense Management Market

Global Telecom Expense Management Market, By Solution

• Sourcing Management

• Reporting and Business Management

• Dispute Management

• Usage Management

• Invoice Management

• Ordering and Provisioning Management

• Others

Global Telecom Expense Management Market, By Service Delivery Mode

• Hosted

• Licensed Software

• Managed Services and Complete Outsourcing

Global Telecom Expense Management Market, By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• IT and Telecom

• Media and Entertainment

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

Global Telecom Expense Management Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Telecom Expense Management Market

• Vodafone Global Enterprise

• Dimension Data

• IBM

• MDSL

• Tangoe

• Accenture

• CGI

• CSC

• Econocom

• Valicom

• Anatole

• Calero Software LLC

