Global Tokenization Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Component, Application, Tokenization Technique, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography

Global Tokenization Market was valued US$ 1,012.41 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Tokenization is a process of replacing sensitive data with unique identification symbols that retain all the vital information about the data without compromising its security. Tokenization is a solution that provides real-time payment of data security for all the transactions via tablets, smartphones, laptops, and other devices. It doesn’t rely on encryption keys so organizations don’t have to worry about managing such sensitive data.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rising banking applications and increasing credit card holders are boosting the tokenization market. Factors such as protected customer data, use of digital payments, reduced risk, and carefulness of banks toward frauds are drive the market during forecast period. But tokenization systems require large data space, the high cost of implementation, and upgrade of hardware required for tokenization is restrains of Global Tokenization Market.

In terms of Application, the Global Tokenization Market is segmented into payment security application area and compliance management. The payment security application area segment is estimated to the largest market share during the forecast period owing to increased complexities in the payment transactions.

The challenges of managing the sensitive information of users, payment security has become a key point of concern for organizations. Cloud deployment is the fastest-growing deployment in the tokenization market. SMEs have implemented the cloud deployment model as it enables them to focus on their core competencies, rather than investing their capital on payment infrastructure.

On the basis of region Global Tokenization Market segmented into five region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, North America constituted more than XX % share of the Global Tokenization market in 2018, because of increasing adaptation of new technology in payment security industry is estimated to drive the tokenization market in North America. The Asia Pacific is projected to significant growth, owing to increasing adoption of such software in India, Japan, Philippines, and Singapore.

Key players in the global tokenization market are Gemalto NV, Futurex, CipherCloud, Inc., Symantec Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P., Protegrity USA, Inc., TokenEx, First Data Corporation, Fiserv, Micro Focus, Visa, WEX, Thales e-Security, Inc., Worldpay, CyberSource Corporation, Dell Technologies, Liaison Technologies, Protegrity, Bluefin, Sequent Software, Discover Financial Services, Carta Worldwide, Merchant Link, Ingenico ePayments, Rambus, Mastercard, Verifone, and IP Solution International.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global tokenization market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global tokenization market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global tokenization market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by global tokenization Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global tokenization market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Tokenization Market

Global Tokenization Market by Component

• Professional services

• Integration Services

• Solution

• Managed services

• Service

• Consulting

• Support and Maintenance

• Training and Education

Global Tokenization Market by Application

• Payment Security Application Area

• Compliance Management

Global Tokenization Market by Tokenization Technique

• API-based

• Gateway-based

Global Tokenization Market by Deployment Mode

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

Global Tokenization Market by Organization Size

• Small and Medium Enterprise

• Large Enterprise

Global Tokenization Market by Vertical

• BFSI

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Government

• Education

• Military and Defense

• IT and Telecom

• Others

Global Tokenization Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Tokenization Market

• Gemalto NV

• Futurex

• CipherCloud, Inc.

• Symantec Corporation

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

• Protegrity USA, Inc.

• TokenEx

• First Data Corporation

• Fiserv

• Micro Focus

• Visa

• WEX

• Thales e-Security, Inc.

• Worldpay

• CyberSource Corporation

• Dell Technologies

• Liaison Technologies

• Protegrity

• Bluefin

• Sequent Software

• Discover Financial Services

• Carta Worldwide

• Merchant Link

• Ingenico ePayments

• Rambus

• Mastercard

• Verifone

• IP Solution International

