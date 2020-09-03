Global Transport Stream Switching Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, Streaming Type, End-use and Region.

Global Transport Stream Switching Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.32% during the forecast period.

Global Transport Stream Switching Market Overview:

Transport Stream Switching describes how to provide intelligent redundancy switchover between Transport Streams delivered over IP networks. It offers several advantages like, economic cost and flexibility supported by IP without losing quality or functionality, it ensures the finest viewer experience, it also enable broadcasters and operators to encounter SLA requirements, in addition, it empowers the network operator to conserve resources by simplifying operations.

The global transport stream switching market is anticipated to witness a decent growth rate during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. This growth is attributed to increase in implementation of live streaming and video on demand services in developing economies like, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The report study covers the market with regards to different segments and regions across globe. The report study has also analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Transport Stream Switching Market Dynamics:

Since past few years, there are numerous websites and apps have been introduced in the market which supports the facility of live streaming. The convenience and easy availability has pushed the increase in popularity as well as high rate of adoption of live streaming. In addition, rising throughput of digital advertisement along with the rapid adoption of video on demand concept is anticipated to boost the growth of the global transport stream switching market during the forecast period.

Global transport stream switching market growth is also accelerated through the growing worldwide adoption of optimized video codecs for broadcasting at improved quality and reduced bitrates. This is one of the major reasons for the growth in North America and Europe, as population in these regions are more concerned for the better viewing quality. The rising preference among broadcasters and operators is also expected to supplement the growth of transport stream switching market during the forecast period as it enables them to meet the SLA requirements and make functioning smooth.

Global Transport Stream Switching Market Regional Analysis:

As of 2019, North America with the US$ XX Mn has become the most dominant region in the global Transport Stream Switching market. Europe held the next position by contributing with the market share of US$ XX Mn. The market in North America is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR XX% during the forecast period. Factors speeding up to the growth of this market include the highest use of live streaming, social media and video on demand services in this region with advance wavelength capacity and uninterrupted connection service.

The regions like Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are experiencing the rapid growth in facilities of high speed internet as well as rapid adoption of social media and concepts like live streaming & video on demand services. Hence, as of 2019, the contribution of these regions is less in comparison with other regions but it is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR during forecasted period. Asia pacific is expected to grow at CAGR XX% and reach US$ XX Mn, whereas Middle East & Africa is likely to grow at CAGR XX% and reach US$ XX Mn over the forecasted year.

Global Transport Stream Switching Market Segmentation Analysis:

The global transport stream switching software is segmented into transport stream processing, regional television, transport stream splicing, content replacement or blackout, ad insertion (Ai) (Dynamic Ad insertion), logo insertion, audio/subtitle insertion, and channel in a box. Among these all software segments, transport stream processing contributes the largest share of US$ XX Mn in 2019. The growing global demand for transport stream processing is expected to supplement the market growth at a healthy CAGR of XX% over the forecast timespan.

The rising demand from network operators to preserve resources by simplifying operations is fuelling the segments channel in a box and ad insertion. During the forecast period, the channel in a box and ad insertion segments are anticipated to grow at CAGR XX% and XX% respectively. Likewise, transport stream switching services are classified into consulting, system integration, and maintenance. Amongst all, consulting services are likely to witness a healthy growth, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Similarly, all the segments and their sub segments with their current market share, expected growth percentage, factors boosting & hampering the growth and region wise anticipated market share during the each year in forecast period along with their graphical representation are illustrated in the report.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Transport Stream Switching Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Transport Stream Switching Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Transport Stream Switching Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Transport Stream Switching Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Transport Stream Switching Market Report:

Global Transport Stream Switching Market, By Component

• Software

o Transport Stream Processing

o Transport stream splicing

o Regional Television

o Content Replacement/blackout

o Ad Insertion (AI) (DAI)

o Logo Insertion

o Audio/Subtitle insertion

o Channel in a Box

• Services

o Consulting

o System Integration

o Maintenance

Global Transport Stream Switching Market, By Streaming Type

• Live Streaming

• Linear TV

• Video on Demand Streaming

Global Transport Stream Switching Market, By End-use

• Broadcasters and Operators

• BFSI

• Education

• Healthcare

• Others (Government, etc)

Global Transport Stream Switching Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Transport Stream Switching Market

• Starfish Technologies Ltd,

• Mediaware International Pty Ltd,

• Manzanita Systems,

• Harmonic, Inc.,

• VBrick Systems, Inc.,

• MIVIDI,

• Techex,

• AdGorilla LLC,

• Telestream, LLC,

• Nevion AS,

• ROHDE&SCHWARZ,

• Nablet GmbH

