Global Unified Endpoint Management Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) -by Component, Organization Size, Vertical, and by Geography

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market was valued US$ 1,793.17 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast period.

Global Unified Endpoint Management market based on component, organization size, verticals, and region. On the basis of component, the Unified Endpoint Management market is classified into services and solutions. In terms of organization size, the Global Unified Endpoint Management market is categorized into large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises. On the basis of verticals, the Global Unified Endpoint Management market is segregated into telecom & IT, BFSI, government & defense, retail, manufacturing, energy & utilities, healthcare, and others. Region wise Global Unified Endpoint Management is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The necessity for a single unified endpoint management solution that can manage traditional and non-traditional endpoints is one of the most substantial factors proposed to drive the growth in the unified endpoint management market. In addition, improved awareness regarding the importance of data security in organizations is contributing to the growth of the unified endpoint management market.

In terms of component, services segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing need to successfully implement unified endpoint management solutions across enterprises rising demand for specialized professionals. The necessity for appropriate training & support services, post the organisation of UEM solutions to ensure the effective management of endpoints, is anticipated to drive the growth of the services segment.

By organization size, the Small & Medium-sized Enterprises segment of the unified endpoint management market is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the large enterprises segment during the forecast period. This growth can be recognised to the increasing adoption unified endpoint management of solutions by Small & Medium-sized Enterprises to decrease operational cost and boost enterprise security.

North America is estimated to lead the unified endpoint management market. The growth of the unified endpoint management market can be attributed to presence of key players such as IBM, Microsoft, Citrix Systems, VMware. BlackBerry, and MobileIron in this region. The necessity to safeguard data stored in the cloud and transmitted over networks is estimated to drive the growth of the unified endpoint management market in North America.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Unified Endpoint Management market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Unified Endpoint Management market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Unified Endpoint Management market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Unified Endpoint Management market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market, by Component

• Solutions

• Services

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market, by Organization Size

• Small and medium enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market, by Vertical

• Telecom & IT

• BFSI

• Government & Defense

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Healthcare

Global Unified Endpoint Management Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Global Unified Endpoint Management Market

• Mobileiron

• Soti

• Citrix Systems

• CA Technologies

• VMware

• Microsoft

• IBM

• Blackberry

• Sophos

• Ivanti

• Symantec Corporation

• LANDESK Software

• Unisys Corp.

• Dell Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• MATRIX42 Corporation

• HEAT Software

• Accelerite Inc.

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

• BMC Software, Inc.

• EMC Corporation

• VCE Pvt Ltd.

• SUSE Pvt Ltd.

