Global Video Management Software Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _by Type of Solution (Video intelligence, Case management and others), Technology (Analogy-based VMS and IP-based VMS), Service (Professional service and Managed service), Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical and Geography.

Global Video Management Software Market is expected to reach 19.84 Billion by 2026 from XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Video Management Software (VMS) is also known as video management system or video management server. It is a part of a security camera system that records/stores that video in storage device collects video, provides an interconnection to both, view a live video and access recorded video. Because of developing technologies, distinction between a VMS and the built-in features of security cameras based on modern network are required. Though VMS provides more options and capabilities and is more sophisticated than a packaged Network Video Recorder (NVR), is a software component of a network video recorder and digital video recorder.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Video Management Software Market is segmented by type of solution, technology, service, deployment, vertical and by geography. In solutions the advanced video management solution gains the highest market share in the Global Video Management Software Market during the forecast period. It is required for video routing, event management, collect videos and handle the recordings & integration of other functionalities in the video monitoring system. Among verticals the govt. agencies will keep leading the Global Video Management Software Market in the forecast period. This is because of the high usage of video surveillance systems in this sector, which plays an important role in government sector in managing risk as government is responsible for handling the management, security, and other functionalities in the city infrastructure, military border security, government institutions, harbour& port and official buildings. The Internet Protocol (IP)-based segment among technologies is expected to gain highest rate in Global Video Management Software Market in the forecasting period. IP cameras offer features like high image resolution, scalability and low price which highly transforms the video surveillance system.

Major drivers for the growth of Global Video Management Software Market are the increasing usage of IP cameras by enterprise customers and end-users, Ease of Deployment and Increased Use of IP Video, the Increasing Penetration of Video Surveillance in A Wide Range of Application, Deeper, Better, and More Useful Integrations with Other Digital Business Systems. Whereas, Issues Related to Privacy andthe Concerns Related to Storage of High-Resolution Videos and Recording are the restraining factors in growth oh Global Video Management Software Market. APAC is expected to gain the highest CAGR in the Global Video Management Software Market during the forecast period. Cloud-based video management solutions in the APAC region are mainly used by consumers and end-users. Specifically China and India, focusing on intelligent transportation systems and smart city projects leads to high demand in VMS applications. Most appealing end-user in VMS market are sports stadiums, government, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI), transportation, retail, and Banking.

Key Highlights:

•Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

•Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

•In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

•Global Video Management Software Market analysis with respect to thetype of solution, technology, service, deployment, vertical,and geography to assist in strategic business planning

•Global Video Management Software Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2017 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Global Video Management Software Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Video Management Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Video Management Software Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Video Management Software Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Video Management Software Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players in the Global Video Management Software Market Are:

• AxxonSoft (Germany)

• Milestone Systems (Denmark)

• On-Net Surveillance Systems Inc. (U.S.)

• Aimetis Corporation (Canada)

• Exacq Technologies (U.S.)

• 3VR (U.S.)

• Verint Systems (U.S.)

• Genetec (U.S.)

• Salient Systems (U.S.)

• March Networks (Canada)

• Tyco Security

• MindTree

• Pelco

• A&H Software

• IProNet

• Hikvision

• Salient

• Cathexis

• SOBEYCLOUD

• KEDACOM

• Dahua

• CDV

Key Target Audience:

•Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Video management software vendors

• Camera manufacturers

• Video analytics solution providers

• Service providers

• Suppliers

• Video surveillance equipment makers

• System integrators

• Security integrators

• Cloud video management software providers

• Large enterprises

• Small and medium enterprises

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the Global Video Management Software Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Video Management Software Market based on type of solution, technology, service, deployment, vertical, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Video Management Software Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Video Management Software Market, By Type of Solution

• Intelligent streaming

• Case management

• Storage management

• Security management

• Advanced video management

• Video intelligence

• Data integration

• Custom application management

• Mobile application

• Navigation management

Global Video Management Software Market, by Technology

• Analogy-based VMS

• IP-based VMS

Global Video Management Software Market, by service

• Professional service

• Managed service

Global Video Management Software Market, by Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premises

Global Video Management Software Market, by Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Education

• Real estate

• Energy & utilities

• Government

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

• Tourism and hospitality

• Manufacturing and automotive

• Retail

• Transportation and logistics

• Media and entertainment

• Others (residential & commercial, traffic monitoring, and corrections)

Global Video Management Software Market, By Geography

o North America

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe

o Middle East and Africa

o Latin America

