Global Virtual Classroom Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Component, Solution,Hardware,Service, Deployment model,User Type,and Region.

Global Virtual Classroom Market was valued at US$ 8.2Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 27.89Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.53% during a forecast period.

Major factors driving the global virtual classroom market contain the widespread acceptance of AR or VR for commercial training and development, continuous innovation in VR/AR technologies, increased participation and engagement in learning, demand for personalized learning experiences, and the use of connected devices in virtual classrooms.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the solution segment, the content management segment is expected to gain traction in the virtual classroom market during the forecast period. Furthermore, an educational content management system allows teachers, trainers, authors, and subject matter specialists to create, store, manage, and deliver digital content in the form of texts, videos, or audios to be used by beginners. The request for online educational content with improved learning experience is growing rapidly in both educational institutes and corporates.

On the basis of end user segment, PCs, tablets, and mobile devices play an important role to improve the learning process of students and employees. These devices need to be implemented with applications and strategies designed to meet needs of users. The growing implementation of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy and its implementation have seen steady and impressive growth in the last few years. As, Intel has implemented the BYOD policy throughout the organization by providing 30,000 mobile devices to its employees for the training and development purpose. Mobile computing devices convert the conventional classroom into mobile-centric education.

In terms of region,North America is one of the main suppliers to the global virtual classroom market, owing to technological developments. The US and Canada are the top contributing countries to the global virtual classroom market in this region. These nations have established economies, which empower them to strappingly invest in R&D activities. Furthermore, the rapid development of the startup culture and high implementation of technologies in education are projected to fuel the growth of the virtual classroom market in North America.

In this region, creativities are now shifting to virtual learning for better results and convenience of use. Multiple users can simultaneously access learning materials and resources from anywhere and at any time, and this has drastically helped the corporate sector cut down on expenses related to employee training. This reason is one of the main factors that has led corporates to implement global virtual classrooms over old traditional teaching methods. Many academic and corporates have implemented virtual classroom for its modes, like technology training, distance learning, instructor-led training, and flipped learning and blended learning.

The global virtual classroom market report provides detailed profile calculations and current scenario revenue estimates for the most promising industry participants. The Global Virtual Classroom Industry explosion focuses on the latest trends in the Global and regional spaces on all the significant works, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Virtual Classroom Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Virtual Classroom Market.

Scope of Virtual Classroom Market :

Global Virtual Classroom Market, by Component

• Solutions

• Hardware

• Services

Global Virtual Classroom Market, by Solution

• Content Management

• Device Management

• Unified Communications and Collaboration

• Security

• Analytics and Data Visualization

Global Virtual Classroom Market, by Hardware

• Interactive Whiteboards

• Mobile Computing Devices

• Virtual Reality Devices

• Interactive Displays and Projectors

• Security and Video Cameras

• Others

Global Virtual Classroom Market, by Service

• Professional Services

• Training and Consulting

• Deployment and Integration

• Support and Maintenance

• Managed Services

Global Virtual Classroom Market, by Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Virtual Classroom Market, by User Type

• Academic Institutions

o K-12

o Higher Education

• Corporates

o Healthcare and Life Sciences

o Retail and Ecommerce

o Telecommunications and It

o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

o Manufacturing

o Government and Public Sector

o Others

Global Virtual Classroom Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Virtual Classroom Market :

• Saba Software

• Google

• Blackboard

• Microsoft

• IBM

• Cisco

• Dell

• Oracle

• HTC

• Samsung Electronics

• Sony

• Hitachi

• Panasonic

• Barco

• LG Electronics

• Edvance360

• Electa Communication

• Braincert

• Skyprep

• Impero Software

• Wiz IQ

• Bigbluebutton

• Digital Samba

• Tutorroom

• Veative Labs

