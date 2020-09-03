Global Virtual Fitting Room Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Component, End User, Use Case and Region.

Global Virtual Fitting Room Market was valued at US$ 1.8Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 9.1Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.45% during a forecast period.

Global virtual fitting room market is increasing implementation of advanced solutions to offer better shopping experiences to customers is the major growth factor of the market. Additionally, rising need to upsurge conversion rates and minimize returns and exchange rates is also anticipated to drive the growth of the virtual fitting room market globally.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing IT spending in the retail industry is also a major factor expected to make new opportunities for the virtual fitting room market. Also, increasing online shopping and growing usage of smartphones are the major factors which are likely to create new opportunities for the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Based on component, the software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, because of the increasing e-commerce and also rise in the use of virtual fitting room solutions in physical stores & virtual stores. The software segment is sub-segmented into software tools and platforms.

In terms of use cases, apparel segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR. By virtual fitting room solutions, apps, and software shoppers can get a feel of how the apparels and accessories look on them without physically wearing it. Retailers can do their promotions directly to the customers and involve them using virtual fitting room solutions.

Region-wise, North America accounts for the major market share, in the Global Virtual Fitting Room Market. Online shopping in North America is the most preferred way of shopping as shoppers do not want to spend more time on selecting clothes from a retail store. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness profitable growth in the virtual fitting room market during the forecast period. Willingness to use digital retailing options in the future is highest in the Asia Pacific region. So, the rapid digitalization of the retail industry in the region is contributing to the growth of the virtual fitting room market globally.

Several foremost players operating in the global virtual fitting room market. Metail is one of the major players in the market. Additionally, the company is undertaking various growth strategies to stay competitive in a virtual fitting room market. Metail is undertaking partnership strategies to compete with numerous solution providers. Such as, in May 2017, Metail partnered with Princess Polly, the rapidly growing fashion brand. This partnership aided Metail to enter the Australian market and enabled shoppers to try clothes online.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Virtual Fitting Room Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Virtual Fitting Room Market.

Scope of Global Virtual Fitting Room Market

Global Virtual Fitting Room Market, By Component

• Hardware

o Prefabricated

o Customized

• Software

o Software Tools

o Platforms

o Services

• Consulting

o Integration Services

o Support Services

Global Virtual Fitting Room Market, By End User

• Physical Store

• Virtual Store

Global Virtual Fitting Room Market, By Use Case

• Apparel

• Accessories

• Eyewear

• Jewelry and Watches

• Beauty and Cosmetics

• Others

Global Virtual Fitting Room Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Virtual Fitting Room Market

• Metail

• Zugara

• True Fit

• Total Immersion

• 3D-A-Porter

• Magic Mirror

• AstraFit

• Fit Analytics

• Visualook

• ELSE Corp

• FXGear

• Sizebay

• Trimirror

• Memomi

• Sensemi

• Fision Technologies

• Coitor IT Tech

