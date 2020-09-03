Global Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market : Forecast and Analysis (2019-2026), by Solution, by Industry, by Region.

Global Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market was valued at USD XX billion in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD XX billion by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

A virtual POS terminal is a web-based application of a physical POS terminal. Virtual POS terminals are connected to different processing networks such as LAN and Wi-Fi for capturing customer’s bank funds to make transactions.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market Drivers and Restrains:

Global Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing significance of e-Commerce and technological advancements in non-cash payment systems across the developing economies like China, India, and Brazil. Increasing adoption of new IT solutions with modern consumer trends in different organizations, and IT modernization, are expected to boost the virtual payment (POS) terminals market over forecast period.

However, factors such as unreliable Internet connectivity, security issues related to payment transactions are anticipated to restrain the Global Virtual Payment Terminals Market.

Global Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Global Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, and MEA& Africa. APAC is expected to exhibit largest market share during forecast period at a CAGR of xx%. This is primarily due to an increase in the adoption of the cashless payment technology and rise in demand for a secure payment system for e-commerce.

North America and Europe are mature regions of the virtual payment (POS) terminals market, due to high awareness about virtual payment (POS) terminals among users and technological developments.

Global Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market Segmentation Analysis

Global virtual payment (POS) terminals market has been segmented into software platforms and professional services by solution. Professional services segment is expected to exhibit highest market share at a CAGR of xx % during forecast period. Leading companies offer professional services to different industry verticals.

Based on industry the Global Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market has been segmented into retail, warehouses, hospitality, consumer electronics, food & beverages, healthcare, entertainment, IT & telecom and BFSI, etc. In terms of revenue, the retail industry segment is expected to lead the market the global virtual payment (POS) terminals market during forecast period. Users are increasingly adopting virtual payment (POS) terminal solutions for mail orders or telephone orders in the retail sector.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market.

Scope of Report

Global Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market by Solution

• Software Platforms

• Professional Services

Global Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market by Industry

• Retail

• Warehouses

• Hospitality

• Consumer Electronics

• Food & Beverages

• Healthcare

• Entertainment

• IT & telecom

• BFSI

Global Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Virtual Payment (POS) Terminals Market Major Players:

• Ingenico (France)

• Verifone (US)

• First Data (US)

• PAX Global Technology (Hong Kong)

• NCR Corporation (US)

• Diebold Nixdorf (US)

• BBPOS (Hong Kong)

• Elavon (US)

• Castles Technology (Taiwan)

• Winpos (Finland)

• BITEL (Korea)

• Cegid Group (France)

• Squirrel Systems (Canada)

• Newland Payment Technology (China)

• CITIXSYS AMERICAS (US)

• PAX Technology

• Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Company Ltd.

• Panasonic Corporation

• NCR Corporation

