Global Virtual Prototype Market (VP) – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Tool, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Geography

Global Virtual Prototype Market (VP) was valued US$ 245.58 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

The major benefit of virtual prototyping is that it enables engineering teams to analyze their model visually and mathematically before making a hardware prototype which saves cost, time and efforts significantly.

Increasing demand from end-user industries is also boosting the market growth. Moreover, high investments required for building prototype solutions and inadequacy of trained professionals restrains the growth of virtual prototyping market over the forecast period. Increasing competition in manufacturing industry has led to the use of virtual prototyping techniques for product development as they help enhance product quality. This helps manufacturers retain their position in a competitive environment.

Small-scale manufacturers refrain from using VP solutions because of the need for high initial investments and lack of skilled professionals. Product development can be a challenging task, involving processes such as design, development, testing, and rebuilding of physical prototypes. All these processes consume time and associated costs for achieving the desired outcome.

In terms of tools, the computer-aided design (CAD) segment led with market share in 2017. CAD tools reduce operational costs and rise production efficiency. CAD also delivers a means for standardizing the drawing process, which eliminates ambiguity in simulation processes. Moreover, CAD is a simple tool used for 2D and 3D visualization and is helpful in understanding different aspects of product prototype during simulation and testing. So that, the segment is estimated to gain significant market share over the forecast period.

In 2018, the on-premise segment held the global market share. This growth can be attributed to significant demand for deployment of on-premise virtual prototype tools to maintain the confidentiality of a product model or design. Moreover, high adoption of cloud-based virtual prototype tools by small- and medium-sized manufacturers to decrease high infrastructure costs incurred by on-premise deployment of VP tools is predicted to drive market growth during the coming years.

Region-wise, North America is the major markets for virtual prototype market followed by Europe thanks to the early adoption of sophisticated technologies in manufacturing. China and India will witness significant growth in automobile and aerospace sectors in Asia Pacific region, thus positively impacting the demand of virtual prototypes in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Virtual Prototype Market (VP) including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Virtual Prototype Market (VP) dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Virtual Prototype Market (VP) size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Virtual Prototype Market (VP) make the report investor’s guide

Scope of the Global Virtual Prototype Market (VP)

Global Virtual Prototype Market (VP) by Tool

• Finite Element Analysis (FEA)

• Computer-Aided Design (CAD)

• Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE)

• Computational Fluid Dynamic (CFD)

• Computer Aided Machining (CAM)

Global Virtual Prototype Market (VP) by Deployment Type

• Cloud-based

• On-Premises

Global Virtual Prototype Market (VP) by Vertical

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Petroleum

• Chemical

• Healthcare

• Telecommunications

• Electronics

• Government or Military

• Entertainment

Global Virtual Prototype Market (VP) by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Virtual Prototype (VP) Market

• ASTC

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Magillem

• Cadence Design Systems

• Autodesk

• ARM Limited

• Imperas Software Ltd.

• Synopsys Inc

• ESI Group

• TWI Ltd.

• Carbon Design Systems Inc.

• Siemens PLM Software

• PTC

• Encore

