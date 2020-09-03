Global Web Marketing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component, by Filtering Type, Deployment Mode, by Organization Size, by Vertical and by Geography

Global Web Marketing Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the global Web Marketing Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the global Web Marketing Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segments and sub-segments.

The key driving factor for this market include the rapid growth in the web malware and the growing sophistication levels of web marketing, swift growth in BYOD trend majorly among small and medium enterprises and stringent government regulations and the necessity for the compliance are expected to drive the market growth in the near future.

The cloud deployment mode is anticipated to hold the largest market share over the forecast period, this is majorly driven due to the advantages such as high speed, connectivity, scalability and 24/7 services. Small and medium size enterprises are adopting the cloud deployment mode at a greater pace.

Geographically, the Global Web Marketing Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The swift growth of the market in the APAC region is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period majorly due to rapid economic growth factors, growing government initiatives and economic stability in this region.

The rapid growth in the attractiveness of workspace-as-a-service is creating opportunities across a wide range of industries and vertical:

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• IT and Telecom

• Education

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Others

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends are incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for this market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies are profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Web Marketing Market analysis and segmentation with respect to component, filtering type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical and geography.

• Global Web Marketing Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Web Marketing Market

Global Web Marketing Market

The major key players that influence growth of Global Web Marketing Market includes:

• Cisco Systems

• Palo Alto Networks

• Symantec

• Fortinet

• McAfee

• Trend Micro

• Commvault

• Sophos

• Iboss

• Barracuda Networks

• Trustwave

• Zscaler

Key Target Audience:

• Web filtering providers

• Government agencies

• Security service providers

• System integrators

• Security training and development service providers

• Consultancy firms/advisory firms

• Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

• Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

• Enterprise customers

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Web Marketing Market based on component, filtering type, deployment mode, organization size, vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Web Marketing Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Web Marketing Market, by Component:

• Solution

• Service

Global Web Marketing Market, by Filtering Type:

• Keyword Filtering

• Domain Name System Filtering

• File Type Filtering

• Uniform Resource Locator Filtering

Global Web Marketing Market, by Organization Size:

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Web Marketing Market, by Deployment Mode:

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Web Marketing Market, by Vertical:

Global Web Marketing Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

