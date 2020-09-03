Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market : VID-19 Impact, Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development, Size, Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast 2019 to 2026, Says Maximize Research

Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market was valued US$ 3.41 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % in the forecast period.

Wi-Fi analytics market is segmented into the component, deployment type, location, application, vertical, and region. In terms of component, the Wi-Fi analytics market is classified into solutions and services. Based on location, the Wi-Fi analytics market is categorized into indoor and outdoor. On the basis of application, the Wi-Fi analytics market is segregated into footfall analytics, customer engagement, Customer Experience Management (CEM), customer loyalty management, and Customer analytics. In terms of deployment type, the Wi-Fi analytics market is categorized into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of vertical, the Wi-Fi analytics market is segmented into retail, hospitality, sports and leisure, healthcare, transportation, and others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Wi-Fi analytics includes features such as handheld devices making noises based on sensors, Wi-Fi access points and other sensors as well. It further detects signals sent by devices converting observations into behavioral patterns and then analyzing patterns into retail analytics to have an idea about overall experience. Increasing deployment of public Wi-Fi across physical venues and growing significance of customer analytics in brick-and-mortar businesses is driving the growth of the Wi-Fi analytics market, while security issues and stringent government regulations and policies are restraining the growth of the market.

In terms of component, the Wi-Fi Analytics Market by component is segmented into solutions and services. Wi-Fi analytics solutions segment is anticipated to have the larger market size during the forecast period. The growth in the Wi-Fi analytics solutions segment is driven by the growing significance of customer analytics in brick-and-mortar businesses. Deploying Wi-Fi analytics solutions empowers the physical space of the businesses with the Wi-Fi technology and data analytics.

In terms of location, the indoor location segment is anticipated to have the larger market share during the forecast period. The need for rise in customer behavior analytics and engagement in the brick-and-mortar businesses, along with the growing competition between online and offline retail stores, plays an essential role in determining the future of the Wi-Fi analytics market in the indoor location segment.

In terms of region, North America had the largest market share in 2016 for global Wi-Fi Analytics market and is projected to also grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate with growing internet penetration along with high dependency on online transactions have further propelled the overall demand.

Some of the key players in the Wi-Fi analytics market are GoZone WiFi, Purple, July Systems Inc., Bloom Intelligence, Cloud4Wi, Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Inc., Cisco Meraki, and Hughes Systique Corporation.

