Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Network Technology, End-User, Equipment Type and Region.

Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market size was valued at US$ 3.51 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 7.36 Bn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of 9.7 % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global wireless network test equipment market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global wireless network test equipment market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The wireless network test equipment and measurement include services and incorporated test equipment which comprises software and hardware used by the communication network equipment and operator manufacturers. This helps the network operators to use new services to diminish the operating expenditures and expand the quality and productivity of the entire network.

Escalating demand for test equipment used in maintenance, network installation, research & development, and manufacturing is the prime growth factor for the growth of the market. Also rising mobile data coupled with increasing adoption of smart devices, growing technological advancement toward networking and communication and increasing interoperability of network technologies are boosting the growth of the global wireless network test equipment market. Increasing adoption of long term evolution and advanced technologies globally are expected to fueling the demand of wireless network testing products during the forecast period.

However, the factors which are restraining the growth of the global wireless network test equipment market are comprehensive R&D necessities for developing new communication technologies and drive testing is labor-intensive activity. The high cost of production equipment and lack of skilled workforce to infer insights from collected data is the main challenge to the progress of this market.

Roll-out of LTE and LTE advanced (4G) network increases the demand of VOLTE and LTE testing equipment in the various industry but especially in the telecom industry is anticipated to rise in the upcoming years owing to re-establishment of LTE technology. This has produced multiple opportunities for small & medium testing equipment dealers in the global wireless network test equipment market.

Drive test is the process of measuring and assessing the coverage, capacity, and quality of service of a mobile network. The equipment used in the drive test is highly specific electronic devices. Drive test equipment is expected to hold the highest share of the global wireless network test equipment market because of it provides access of internet or wireless technology such as Wi-Fi, LAN/WAN, and others to the mobile users. Drive test is the process needs a laptop, data collecting software, dongle, mobile phone for each network to be tested and a GPS antenna. This testing helps to detect and understand what trouble subscriber face in a given area, and thus permitting service providers to accordingly make modifications in the network for delivering effective coverage and service to the customers.

According to the regional market analysis, the Asia Pacific market lead the wireless network test equipment market and it is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to concentrated of growth in Asia Pacific countries like Germany, the UK, and France. The huge presence of 2G, 3G, and 4G subscribers in China. Also, the presence of major adopters of IoT, the transformation of cities in smart cities in China and also China expected to lead the deployment of 5G among the other competitors are driving the growth of this region. Also, major telecom players in China cooperate with facility owners and use wireless network test equipment to offer improved wireless connectivity.

According to the market analysis growing IT, investments are also projected to offer beneficial opportunities for telecom testing equipment retailers across the world, especially in North America. Further, development in automotive, and IT and communications sectors in the Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at an important rate during the forecast period.

Scope of the Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market

Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market, by Network Technology

• 2G/3G/4G Technology

• 5G Technology

Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market, by End-User

• Telecommunications Service Providers

• Enterprises

• Others

Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

• Drive Test Equipment

• Crowdsourcing Equipment

• Monitoring Equipment

• OSS With Geolocation Equipment

• Son Testing Equipment

• Site Testing Equipment

Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market

• Anritsu

• Infovista

• Keysight Technologies

• Rohde & Schwarz

• Viavi

• Accuver

• Dingli Corporation

• Empirix

• EXFO

• Spirent Communications

• Teoco

• Radcom

• Gemalto

• Netscout

• Bird Technologies

