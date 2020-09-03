Global Wired Interface Market : Device Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Component Type, Device and Region.

Global Wired Interface Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, Device-validated Market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global Wired Interface Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the Market segments and project the global Market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Component Type, price, financial position, Component Type portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global Wired Interface market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Wired interface technology deals with the technique of transferring video or audio data among consumer electronic devices over the use of cables. Microchips and connectors are implanted in consumer electronic devices and act as a secure gateway for transferring data. In certain cases, the system also acts as a power transmitting source apart from transmitting data.

Major factors driving the progress of the wired interface market include increasing use of consumer devices, like a smartphone, growing demand for wired interface due to its advantage of high data and power transfer capacity, increasing security concerns and higher data transferability and rising production of automotive infotainment.

Decreasing shipment of consumer devices, such as PC and tablets, and a drop in commodity prices and the trend towards the adoption of wireless technology are restraining the growth of the market.

Certification of Products is the major challenge to the growth of the market. Growing demand for drone market and increasing application of wired interface in new devices generate ample opportunities for the global generate ample opportunities for wired interface market.

Universal Serial Bus segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period because it offers whole interoperability among current hosts, hubs, and devices, verifying a trouble-free plug-and-play experience. Also, it is a cost-effective, low-power consumption, and high-performance solution. It is used in most of all devices because of its low cost compared to other interfaces and has wide compatibility with other devices.

The wired interface market is significantly influenced by the smartphone. The increasing adoption of smartphones is projected to propel the progress of the market during the forecast period. Demand for tablets is projected to increase because of its compact size and processor upgrade. The universal serial bus wired interface is used in tablets for data and power connectivity purposes.

PCs and laptops are expected to hold the largest share of the market through the forecast period. Utmost PCs and laptops are equipped with USB, HDMI, DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt technologies. Demand for PC and laptop is expected to decrease during the forecast period because of the rise in the use of smartphones and tablets.

North America is expected to hold the highest share during the forecast period because North America is a heart for technological inventions and an early adopter of new technologies. Reasons such as the presence of major companies, increasing consumer spending, and the rising popularity of advanced devices are driving the market in North America. The Asia Pacific region will grow significantly with the development in the standard of living resulting in increased demand for smartphones, PCs and other consumer electronics.

Scope of the Global Wired Interface Market

Global Wired Interface Market, by Component Type

• USB

o USB Type C

o Other USB Type

• HDMI

• Thunderbolt

• Display Port

Global Wired Interface Market, by Device

• Smartphone

• Tablet

• Laptop and Desktop PC

• TV

• Virtual Reality

• Drones

• Gaming Console

• External Hard Disk

• Cameras

• Projector

• Wearable

• Multimedia Device and Home theatre

• Power Bank

• Others

Global Wired Interface Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Wired Interface Market

• Molex Inc.

• Amphenol Corporation

• Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• Stmicroelectronics N.V.

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Microchip Technology Inc

• Texas Instruments Inc

• Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

• Rohm Co., Ltd.

• Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.

• on Semiconductor Corporation

• Analog Devices Inc.

• Diodes Inc.

