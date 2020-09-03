Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market Innovative Growth Forecast 2020- 2027 – Top Companies Fujifilm, MedInformatics

A radiology information system is a computer-based system that is aimed to support effective workflow and business analysis in radiology departments worldwide. The radiology information software manages data of hospital’s radiology departments and clinics in an electronic form. Data could be in any form such as billing, scheduling and medical imaging. It is significant to keep a track of the data and store it for future references. The implementation of radiology information systems facilitates increased work efficiency, better patient coordination, reduction in medical errors with improved diagnosis, and streamlined administrative functions. The importance of radiology information system has increased immensely as they eliminate manual errors, and the systems have now become a crucial component of the overall healthcare sector.

The radiology information systems (RIS) market is expected to reach US$ 1,693.50 million by 2027 from US$ 904.60 million in 2019; the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2020–2027.

Get sample Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHC00002561/

Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Bayer AG

Cerner Corporation

General Electric Company

McKESSON CORPORATION

IBM Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Fujifilm Corporation

MedInformatics,

The Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market based on product is segmented into integrated systems and standalone systems. In 2019, the integrated systems segment accounted for a larger share. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of these solutions by hospitals and healthcare institutions as they are cost-efficient, easy to use, and compatible with retrofitting in the existing systems. The integrated RIS solutions also help improve workflow processes within a business format. Furthermore, these systems are easier to maintain than that of the standalone systems, making them an ideal fit for most of the healthcare organizations.

RIS help track patients’ data in the form of large image files generated during the diagnosis and treatment. The systems allow staff to set appointments for individuals on both inpatient and outpatient bases. In the last few years, there have been various developments in imaging modalities adopted for diagnostic purposes. Radiology has emerged as a recent trend in computerized management in health services; moreover, it has addressed the need for cost-efficient and rapid communication between radiology departments and respective users.

Medical imaging is a vital part of medical care and treatment worldwide. Rising awareness regarding the early diagnosis of diseases has led to an increase in the total number of diagnostic tests procedures performed around the world. For instance, as per the NHS England report, in 2018, ~42.7 million imaging tests were performed in England, with a year-on-year increase of 1.4%. X-ray was the most performed method with 22.9 million procedures, followed by diagnostic ultrasonography (9.51 million), CT Scan (5.15 million), and magnetic resonance imaging (3.46 million).

Increasing FDA approvals for innovative radiology information solutions are also increasingly offering advancements in the Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market. For instance, in 2019, Philips introduced IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 4.1, a cardiovascular image and information management system. The platform offers efficient pediatric reporting capabilities. With the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, the launch of suitable RIS software is likely to enable better treatment as well as diagnosis of these disorders.

Radiology Information Systems Market – By Product

Standalone RIS

Integrated RIS

Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – By Deployment

Web-Based RIS

Cloud-Based RIS

On-Premises RIS

Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – By Component

Services

Hardware

Software

Global Radiology Information Systems (RIS) Market – By End User

Office-Based Physicians

Hospitals

Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHC00002561/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]