Flavours & Fragrances Market To 2020 – 2025 An Objective Assessment Of The Trajectory Of The Market | Major Giants – Cargill Flavor Systems, International Flavors & Fragrances

The Global Flavours & Fragrances Market is expected to reach USD 53.9 billion by 2025, from USD 3.2 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The market is predicted to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the growing consumer awareness about the benefits of Flavours & Fragrances. The increase in disposable income across the key geographies has also impacted the market positively. Moreover, factors like urbanization, high population growth, and a growing middle-class population with higher disposable income are also forecasted to drive market growth.

According to the research report, one of the key challenges that might hinder the market growth is the presence of counter fit products. The market is witnessing the entry of a surging number of alternative products that use inferior ingredients.

Flavours & Fragrances Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Flavours & Fragrances Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Flavours & Fragrances manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Cargill Flavor Systems, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc, Agilex Flavors & Fragrances, Inc, Takasago International Corp, Aromatech SAS, Firmenich SA, Symrise AG, Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Givaudan SA, ConAgra Foods Incorporated, Royal DSM NV, BASF SE, Frutarom Industries Ltd, Bedoukian Research, Inc, Solvay SA, David Michael & Co, Kerry Group plc, Comax Flavors, Flavorchem Corp, Takasago International Corp, Biolandes SAS, dōTERRA International, Falcon Essential Oils, Flavex Naturextrakte GmbH, Ungerer & Company, Akay, Indo World, Symrise AG, Firmenich SA, Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc, Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd, Alpha Aromatics.

Key factors influencing market growth:

New application developments and product designs. Falling prices of the Flavours & Fragrances Strict government norms along with administrative support and R&D subsidization. Geographic expansion by major market players as well as new entrants.



