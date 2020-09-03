Rod Ends Market Report 2020, Size, Demand, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Opportunities

The Global Rod Ends Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2025. The Rod Ends Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It offers the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries. This Rod Ends Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Rod Ends market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6205.1 million by 2025, from $ 5511.4 million in 2019.

Top Companies in the Global Rod Ends Market:

MinebeaMitsumi (JP), Aventics (DE), THK (JP), QA1 (US), RBC Bearings (US), SKF (SE), CCTY Bearing (CN), Aurora (US), Delphi Technologies (UK), Alinabal (US), Durbal (DE), LDK (CN), Igus (US), FK Bearings (US), Fluro (DE)

Market Segmentation by Types:

Internal Threads

External Threads

According to the type, the proportion of internal thread revenue in 2018 was slightly higher than that of external thread, and the proportion of internal thread was 51.83%.

Market Segmentation by Applications:

Industrial

Automotive

Agriculture

Military

Aerospace

According to the application, industry and automobile occupy the majority of the sales market share, with the sales market share in 2018 being 36.66% and 47.71% respectively.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitor’s operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Rod Ends Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

