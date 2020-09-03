Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market Forecast and Analysis (2019-2026), by Types, by End User, and, by Geography.

Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD xx million by 2026 at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2019-2026.

Meningococcal vaccines are used to treat meningitis caused by bacterium N. meningitides. The major factors for the growth of the meningococcal vaccines market include an increase in public-private partnerships to support the development of vaccines at low cost, and rising immunization programs and government initiatives. Increasing awareness level of diseases and their vaccines also drives the market for meningococcal vaccines over forecast period.

World Health Organization is promoting strategies for prevention of meningitis and is hoping to introduce this vaccine in a moderate or high rate of disease countries of African region, which are suffering from meningitis and they hope to achieve. This would provide growth opportunities in this market.

However, the maintenance of cold chain for the delivery of vaccines leads to rise in cost of vaccination, is expected to restrain the market growth.Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market is segmented by types, by end users and by region. By types market is segmented into various vaccines such as bivalent, quadrivalent, Serogroup A, Serogroup B, and Serotype X. Quadrivalent segment is expected to exhibit highest market share at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period owing to the presence of high unmet needs and lack of availability of alternate vaccines.

Various brands such as Mentactra, Menveo, Trumenba and Mentlibrix and Menoveo are available in the market for the treatment of meningococcal. By geography, Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA& Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to lead the global meningococcal market thanks to an increasing government interventions and prevention programs, research and development initiatives by various manufacturers. In Canada and the United States the vaccines effective against all four types of meningococcus are recommended routinely for teenagers and others who are at high risk.Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market due to low manufacturing cost and increasing healthcare spending.

Key players operating in this market are Neuron Biotech, Baxter international, Pfizer Inc., Novartis International, Sanofi S.A., JN-International Medical Corporation, Biomed Pvt. Ltd., and Serum Institute of India Ltd. These key players are using various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition, expansion, strategic alliances, new product launches, research and development to enhance their business operations and regional presence.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

