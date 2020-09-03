Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, End-user, and Region.

Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 145.7 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The factors that affect the growth of the market are rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of hypertension condition, rising demand about non-invasive methods, change of medical procedures from physician-centered to patient-centered model are the factors driving the growth of the ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market. Furthermore, the market is driven majorly because of the increase in the number of hypertension cases, on account of the increase in the prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases.

Increasing preference for home care treatment and round the clock monitoring of blood pressure for diagnosis of hypertension are major factors driving the growth of the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market. Additionally, increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity among individuals is another factor expected to drive the growth of the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring devices market. At the same time, the high cost of ABPM devices and lack of awareness about ambulatory blood pressure in developing countries are projected to hinder the growth of the global market. Equally, growth in healthcare infrastructure and increase in healthcare expenditure in emerging countries are expected to provide profitable opportunities for the market expansion over the forecast period.

Based on product, Arm ABPM devices segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. It is a small digital blood pressure measuring device, which is attached to a belt around the patient’s body and is connected to a cuff around the upper arm. It can be carried anywhere, anytime and also can be used during sleep. The factors like high availability of arm ABPM monitors, the accuracy of these devices, and the huge adoption of these devices drive the market growth for arm ABPM monitors. Additionally, growth in healthcare expenditure, increase in awareness about ABPM, and availability of newer and advanced arm ABPM devices further lift the market growth throughout the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by Europe. On the other hand, Asia is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the growth of this market include the rise in the pool of patient population, increase in the prevalence of different types of diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases and high adoption of non-invasive methods for measuring blood pressure. Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the area with maximum growth potential due to the focus of key players in the developing countries and improving healthcare infrastructure.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thought full insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) devices market.

Scope of Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market:

Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market, By Product:

• Arm ABPM Patient Monitors

• Wrist ABPM Patient Monitors

Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market, By End User:

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

• Other

Others

Global Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) Devices Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

• Welch Allyn, Inc.

• SunTech Medical

• Schiller AG

• Bosch & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG

• Contec Inc. (Parent Company: DAIFUKU CO., LTD.)

• GE Company

• Rudolf Riester GmbH

• Vaso Corporation

• BPL Group

• Mortara Instrument, Inc.

• Daray Medical

• Omron Healthcare Company

• Microlife Corporation

