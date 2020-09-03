Global Orthobiologics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Type, Application, End User and Region.

Global Orthobiologics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Orthobiologics refer to biologics and cellular therapies in orthopedics made of a range of products such as recombinant growth factors, bone void fillers, stem cells, and grafts. Orthobiologics are also called regenerative cellular therapies.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increased incidences of sports injury, road accidents, and osteoarthritis, growing obese and geriatric population, and consumer preference towards the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries are expected to drive the global orthobiologics market. Orthopedic disorders caused by accident and trauma are increased exponentially, which will further boost the growth of the orthobiologics market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29638

Spinal fusion is a primary application in the global orthobiologics market owing to the growing usage of demineralized bone matrices, bone morphogenetic proteins, and autografts and allografts in spinal fusion surgeries. Spinal fusion has the capability to speed up the bone healing process and it also offers high bone stability, smoothing long-term improvement of spinal disorders. It also helps to fast stimulation of cells to empower bone formation and avoids hospital stays and pedestrian visits.

Viscosupplementation business segment is estimated to lead the global orthobiologics market. The leading position in the market is credited to the increasing adoption of orthobiologics owing to the extensive range availability and unique adoption in diseases like Osteoarthritis and hip degenerative joint disease. Viscosupplementation offers benefits like enhanced knee movement, pain reduction, less-invasive, and fewer side effects.

North America is expected to dominate the global orthobiologics market during the forecast period. The dominant position in the market is attributed to the growing incidences of spinal disorders, growing the geriatric and obese population, rising preference for nominally invasive procedures, and growing physician and patient awareness about innovative treatment procedures and technologies. In this region, the United States is expected to hold the US XX Mn market share in the orthobiologics market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR in the global orthobiologics market during the forecast period. The government initiatives to an expansion of the healthcare infrastructure, the booming medical tourism industry in developing countries like India, Thailand, and Indonesia are expected to share significant growth in the orthobiologics market in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global orthobiologics market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global orthobiologics market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/29638

Scope of the Report for Global Orthobiologics Market

Global Orthobiologics Market, By Product

• Viscosupplementation Products

• Demineralized Bone Matrix

• Synthetic Orthobiologics

• Bone Morphogenetic Protein

• Allografts

• Plasma-Rich Protein

• Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate

Global Orthobiologics Market, By Type

• Knee

• Ankle

• Hip

• Wrist & Shoulder

• Spine

• Others

Global Orthobiologics Market, By Application

• Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis

• Spinal Fusion

• Fracture Recovery

• Soft Tissue Injuries

• Maxillofacial and Dental Applications

Global Orthobiologics Market, By End User

• Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Ambulatory Care Centers

• Research and Academic Institutes

• Dental Clinics and Facilities

Global Orthobiologics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Stryker Corporation

• Depuy Synthes

• Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.,

• Wright Medical Group, Inc.,

• Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation

• Arthrex, Inc.

• Medtronic PLC.

• Exactec Inc.

• Orthofix International N.V.

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Globus Medical, Inc.,

• Harvest Technologies Corporation

• NuVasive Inc.

• K2M Group Holdings, Inc.

• RTI Surgical, Inc.

• Seaspine Holdings Corporation

• Korus Biosciences AG

• Xtant Medical

• Bioventus LLC

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Orthobiologics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Orthobiologics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Orthobiologics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Orthobiologics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Orthobiologics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Orthobiologics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Orthobiologics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Orthobiologics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Orthobiologics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Orthobiologics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Orthobiologics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Orthobiologics Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-orthobiologics-market/29638/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com