Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Device Type, Service Type, Service Provider, End-User, and Region.Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Device Type, Service Type, Service Provider, End-User, and Region.

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market was valued US$ 31.05 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forec ast period.

The major driving factors of medical equipment maintenance market are growth in associated instrumentation markets, rising specialize in preventive medical instrumentation maintenance, adoption of innovative funding mechanisms, increasing preference for purchase of refurbished medical equipment. Rising investments of key companies to build healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements for complex equipment maintenance, increasing number of public-private partnerships such factors drive the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market during forecast period. Innovation in service offerings and use of IOT emergence of ISOS is the crucial opportunity of the global medical equipment maintenance market. The key challenge of the global medical equipment maintenance market is survival of players in a highly fragmented and competitive market.

High initial cost & significant maintenance expenditure and lack of skilled professionals are hindering the growth of the market. However, reducing profit margins on servicing costs are hampering the growth of the medical imaging equipment services market during the forecast period.

The medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into device type, service type, service provider, end-user, and region. In terms of device type, medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into imaging equipment, advanced modalities, primary modalities, endoscopic devices, surgical instruments, electro medical equipment, and other medical equipment. Based on service type segment, medical equipment maintenance market is classified into preventive maintenance, corrective maintenance, and operational maintenance.

Further service provider, medical equipment maintenance market is divided into original equipment manufacturers, independent service organizations, and in-house maintenance. In terms of end-user, medical equipment maintenance market is classified into public-sector organizations, and private-sector organizations. Based on regions, the global medical equipment maintenance market is divided into five main regions are North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of device type, the imaging equipment segment is expected to account for the XX % of largest market share of the global market, due to the high demand for maintenance services for imaging equipment, high replacement cost and the need for ensuring maximum equipment uptime. By service type, preventive maintenance is expected to account for the XX % of largest market share of the global market owing to the technological advancements in medical devices and the consequent need for their, preventive maintenance are expected to fuel market growth in preventive maintenance segment.

On the basis of the end user, the public-sector organization’s segment is expected to account for the XX % share of the global market. The dominance of public healthcare in most of the counties and the increase in value-based procurement of medical equipment are the major factors drive the growth of public-sector organizations end-user segment.

On the basis of region, the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Asia-Pacific had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Because of the growing medical device industry in the region, greater emphasis on repair and maintenance of the equipment than a new purchase, and increasing prevalence of diseases requiring medical equipment for diagnosis and treatment.

The key market players of the global medical equipment maintenance market are Carestream Health, AGFA-Gevaert Group, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Canon Inc., Medtronic, Hitachi Ltd, Olympus Corporation, Althea Group, Siemens AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Karl Storz GmbH & CO. KG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Alpha Source Inc., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, HOYA Corporation, Medipass Healthcare Limited, Grupo Empresarial Electromdico, Aramark, GE Healthcare, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market:

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by Device Type:

• Imaging Equipment

• Advanced Modalities

• Primary Modalities

• Endoscopic Devices

• Surgical Instruments

• Electro medical Equipment

• Other Medical Equipment

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by Service Type:

• Preventive Maintenance

• Corrective Maintenance

• Operational Maintenance

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by Service Provider:

• Original Equipment Manufacturers

• Independent Service Organizations

• In-house Maintenance

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by End-User:

• Public-sector Organizations

• Private-sector Organizations

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key player’s operating in Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market:

• Carestream Health

• AGFA-Gevaert Group

• Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• Canon Inc.

• Medtronic

• Hitachi Ltd

• Olympus Corporation

• Althea Group

• Siemens AG

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Karl Storz GmbH & CO. KG

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Alpha Source Inc.

• Samsung Medison Co. Ltd

• HOYA Corporation

• Medipass Healthcare Limited

• Grupo Empresarial Electromdico

• Aramark

• GE Healthcare

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Medical Equipment Maintenance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Medical Equipment Maintenance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Medical Equipment Maintenance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Medical Equipment Maintenance Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Medical Equipment Maintenance by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

