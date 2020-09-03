Global Live Cell Imaging Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Product & Service, Application, End-User and Region.

Global Live Cell Imaging Market was valued at US$ 1.5Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Global live cell imaging market is majorly influenced by the growing incidence of chronic diseases and the consistent need for swift diagnostic techniques. Availability of exact and accurate live cell imaging techniques also help in accelerating drug discovery processes and other biotechnology research.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growth in expenditure and funding for the development of advanced cell imaging is further expected to boost the live cell imaging market in the future. It is also observed that collaborations of market players with research and academic institutions to develop and introduce breakthrough products have recently gained pace. Small players are being increasingly acquired by large incumbents for procurement of breakthrough technologies to secure their stronghold in the market.

Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching is the most commonly used technique for live cell imaging. The technique has found rapid adoption in genetic targeting peptides and appropriately offers a determination of spatial proximity at a protein level that is not possible through fluorescence microscopy. Rapid introduction of FRET systems with an insight to offer better cell imaging techniques will so determine the major market trends.

Cell biology segment is leading the application owing to the increasing number of researchers working on molecular interaction networks. Innovations, for instance, filter techniques and advanced illumination devices further enable the procedure. Cell biologists use live cell imaging to understand the fundamental cellular structures and their interaction on the tissue level. Benefits are clarity of structural components and spatial heterogeneity of a cell offered by live cell imaging are expected to further boost the market.

North America dominated by market share in 2017 closely followed by Europe. Substantial investments and funding available for research in this field is the key driver in the North America region. The growing adoption of live cell imaging by research laboratories and academic institutions, particularly in the U.S. is one of the major factors driving market growth in this region.

One of the recent acquisition in the industry was done in March 2017 by Sartorius who agreed to buy Essen Bioscience in a transaction worth US$ 320Mn. Essen was energetic in developing equipment, reagents, and software.

Nikon Corporation Company has strategic partnerships with research groups to gain professional expertise. They have established imaging centers and offer microscopes, automation, software, and support to various institutes, for instance, Harvard Medical School.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Live Cell Imaging Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Live Cell Imaging Market.

Scope of Global Live Cell Imaging Market

Global Live Cell Imaging Market, by Product & Service

• Instruments

• Consumables

• Software

• Services

Global Live Cell Imaging Market, by Application

• Cell Biology

• Stem Cells

• Developmental Biology

• Drug Discover

Global Live Cell Imaging Market, by End User

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Contract Research Organizations

Global Live Cell Imaging Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Live Cell Imaging Market

• Danaher Corporation

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Nikon Corporation

• Olympus Corporation

• Perkinelmer

• GE Healthcare

• Bruker

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Sartorius AG

• Biotek Instruments

• Etaluma

• Cytosmart Technologies

• Nanoentek

