Global Dental Consumables Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, End-user and by Region.

Global Dental Consumables Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Dental Consumables dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Dental Consumables Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Dental Consumables: Overview

Global Dental Consumables market (GDCM) is expected to witness a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing access to dental facilities, and aging population.

Factors, fueling the dental consumables market, include shifting trends among patient preferences and the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry. Dental practicing, as well as the dental consumables market, has been affected by the increased demand for cosmetic procedures. Furthermore, there has been a significant investment in cosmetic dentistry, over the past five years. According to a research survey, most procedures have experienced a phenomenal growth of 200%. Dental crowns and bridges are the key components for growth, in cosmetic dentistry. Women constitute the majority of the population undergoing cosmetic dentistry when compared to men. The demand growth has been accelerated mainly by millennial and baby boomers, with millennial accounting for a growing portion of this revenue. Since this group has surpassed the baby boomers, owing to a large portion of the US population, it is expected to boost the percentage of revenue and continue to increase over the coming years. The other factors, such as increasing access to dental facilities, global economic growth, an increase in the aging population, are driving the market.

Global Dental Consumables: By Segment Analysis

Europe is dominating the dental consumables market, as the geriatric population is increasing in this region, along with the increased funding for the improvement and expansion of oral healthcare facilities, across the region., In Europe, around 20%–90% of six-year-old children were affected by dental caries. At the age of 12, an average of 0.5–3.5 teeth were found to be affected by dental caries, and approximately 100% of adults were observed to be affected by the same. Severe periodontal (gum) infection is found in 5%–20% of middle-aged (35–44 years) adults in Europe and in up to 40% of older people (65–74 years). Dental caries and severe periodontal disease are major contributors to the loss of natural teeth. About 30% of Europeans aged 65–74 years don’t have natural teeth, which reduce their function and quality of life. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to record a substantial growth over the forecast period.

Global Dental Consumables: Drivers and Restraints

The ever-growing worldwide population has led to an increased demand for dental work, with global urbanization and the change in diet which is high in sugars has led to the increasing demand for restorative dental care. With various specializations existing in dentistry including orthodontics, periodontics, prosthodontics, and others in an effort to offer specialized dental care, the materials and special instruments required to offer appropriate and efficient dental services is another key factor positively affecting the size of the dental consumables market.

Increasing cosmetic dental procedures such as veneer applications, and others are expected to drive demand for dental consumables. With dental expenses rising in developed economies, patients are increasingly opting for dental tourism, which is expected to encourage global market growth. Moreover, the presence of a large and growing geriatric population which requires dental care is expected to increase consumption of dental consumables during the assessment period.

Acceleration in costs of dental consumables and low compensation for dental treatment, however, can act as a restraint for the dental consumables market growth over the emerging years. However, introduction of new technologies in dentistry is expected to boost the product popularity across the globe, thereby normalizing the impact of hindrances on the dental consumables market, reports the study.

Scope of Dental Consumables Market-

Global Dental Consumables Market, By Product

• Dental Implants,

• Crowns and Bridges,

• Dental Biomaterials,

• Orthodontics,

• Endodontics,

• Periodontics, Retail Dental Care Essentials,

• Dental Consumables

Global Dental Consumables Market, By End-user

• Hospitals,

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Dental Clinics

Global Dental Consumables Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Dental Consumables Market

• Institut Straumann AG,

• DENTSPLY International, Inc.,

• Henry Schein, Inc.,

• Patterson Companies,

• Ivoclar Vivadent AG,

• 3M Health Care.

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Danaher Corporation

• Koninklinje Philips N.V.,

• OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd.,

• Procter & Gamble,

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings

• Hu-Friedy Mfg Co.

• Nakanishi Inc.,

• Ultradent Products Inc.,

• Young Innovations Inc.,

