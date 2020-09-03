Global Ambulatory EHR Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Delivery Mode, by Application, by Practice Size, by End User, by Region.

Global Ambulatory EHR Market was valued US$4.58 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of more than XX % during a forecast period.

Global Ambulatory EHR Market is segmented by Delivery Mode, by Application, by Practice Size, by End User and by Region.

Ambulatory EHR Market by Delivery Mode segment is classified into Cloud-based, On-premise. By Application segment classified into Practice Management, Patient Management, Referral Management and Health Analytics. By Practice Size segment is classified into Large, Small-to-medium and Solo. By End User segment is classified into Hospital Owned Ambulatory Centers, Independent Centers. Geographically split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

In terms of Delivery Mode Segment Cloud-based is major in the Ambulatory EHR Market. Cloud-based ambulatory EHR solutions are based on the SaaS (software-as-a-service) model, which utilizes a group of servers to spread data processing tasks across healthcare organizations, also cloud services help restrict costs incurred in the purchase of hardware and the licensing of software.

In terms of Application Segment Practice Management segment is major in the Ambulatory EHR Market. This growth can be accredited to the growing adoption rate among healthcare providers, as they are shifting from pay-per-procedure billing to paying for value that is, incentives for providing superior care efficiently.

In terms of Practice Size Segment Large is major in the Ambulatory EHR Market. The small-to-medium-sized practices segment is estimated to register the uppermost growth rate mainly due to the funding provided by the regional exchange centers (REC) to support the adoption of EHR among these users.

In terms of end user segment hospital owned ambulatory centres is major in the Ambulatory EHR Market. The largest growth in this segment is accredited to expansion initiatives by hospitals. Also the benefits of EHR solutions, such as operational savings and enabling patient participation in medical decisions, have also compelled their adoption among these end users.

Global Ambulatory EHR Market By Delivery Mode

Demand of Ambulatory EHR Market increases due to the growing government initiatives undertaken for the adoption of Ambulatory EHR System. Rise in the number of surgeries, the availability of private & public funding as well as the availability of same-day surgeries at low cost to offer better medical services. Various mergers & acquisitions are expected to boost the market while high implementation cost, maintenance cost and data breach risks regarding patient information act as a potential restraint for the overall market at a global level.

North America hold the major share in the Global Ambulatory EHR Market. Increasing government initiatives, growing population, Collaboration between stakeholders, need to curtail healthcare costs, payment deductions driving the adoption of EHR. All other regions are following to contribute the growth in Ambulatory EHR Market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the prominent market players that are trending in the market. Cerner Corporation, Eclinicalworks, Epic Systems Corporation, Practice Fusion Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Ge Healthcare, Emds Inc., Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC, Medical Information Technology Inc., McKesson Corporation, among others.

Scope of the Global Ambulatory EHR Market

Global Ambulatory EHR Market By Delivery Mode:

• Cloud-based

• On-premise

Global Ambulatory EHR Market By Application:

• Practice Management

• Patient Management

• Referral Management

• Health Analytics

Global Ambulatory EHR Market By Practice Size:

• Large

• Small-to-medium

• Solo

Global Ambulatory EHR Market By End User:

• Hospital Owned Ambulatory Centers

• Independent Centers

Global Ambulatory EHR Market By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa

Key Player analysed in the Global Ambulatory EHR Market:

• Cerner Corporation

• Eclinicalworks

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Practice Fusion Inc.

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

• Athenahealth Inc.

• Ge Healthcare

• Emds Inc.

• Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

• Medical Information Technology Inc.

• McKesson Corporation

