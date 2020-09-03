Structural Heart Devices Market – Global industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026) by Product, Procedure, And Region

Structural Heart Devices Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.



The structural heart devices market has gained demand in recent years due to the uncompromising rise in mitral regurgitation, aortic stenosis, and other related heart diseases.

A rise in the incidence of aortic stenosis, increase in awareness about the benefits and availability of structural heart devices worldwide, and the introduction of technologically advanced products (such as the Trifecta valve with Glide Technology) has driven the market demand of structural heart devices market. Healthcare expenditure and the growing geriatric population are expected to create market opportunities for the structural heart devices in the future as well. Furthermore, stringent approval process and a high cost of surgeries may hamper the growth of the market acting as some of the major restraints for the market growth.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/13692

Structural heart devices market is segmented by product, procedure, and region. Among procedures, surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR), transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) segment market accounted for the XX% share in 2018. Surgical aortic valve replacement dominated in 2018 due to its proved efficacy in the treatment and established reimbursement codes.

Based on products, surgical heart valves product is expected to be one of the fastest growing segments in the forecast period. The minimally invasive surgical nature of the procedure is the key reason for this rapid growth.

Among regions, the North America region is expected to grow at the XX5 CAGR during the forecast period due to a high prevalence of cardiovascular disease, increasing adoption of angiographic procedures and rising demand of accurate diagnosis. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness of cardiac diseases, better newborn screening programs, and improvement in healthcare access.

There is a sturdy growth in the production as new companies are entering the structural heart market. For example, in May 2016, a leading medical devices company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US) announced its intentions to enter the structural heart market.

In the structural heart devices market, Boston Scientific Corporation holds the leading position due to production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions. In 2018, the company has adopted new product launches, product enhancements, and geographic expansion as its crucial business plans to certify its dominance in this market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Structural Heart Devices market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Structural Heart Devices market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Structural Heart Devices market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Structural Heart Devices market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/13692

The scope of Structural Heart Devices Market report:

• Structural Heart Devices Market, by Product

• Heart Valve Devices

• Surgical Heart Valves

• Transcatheter Heart Valves

• Occluders and Delivery Systems

• Annuloplasty Rings

• Other Devices

• Accessories

• Structural Heart Devices Market, by Procedure

• Replacement Procedures

• TAVR Procedures

• SAVR Procedures

• Repair Procedures

• Closure Procedures

• Annuloplasty

• Valvuloplasty

• TMVR Procedures

• Structural Heart Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

• Key Players, Structural Heart Devices Market

• Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

• Medtronic plc

• Abbott

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• LivaNova plc (UK).

• ST.JUDEMEDICAL

• Biomerics,

• Comed BV

• LivaNova PLC

• JenaValve Technology, Inc.

• CardioKinetix

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Structural Heart Devices Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Structural Heart Devices Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Structural Heart Devices Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Structural Heart Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Structural Heart Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Structural Heart Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Structural Heart Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Structural Heart Devices by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Structural Heart Devices Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Structural Heart Devices Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Structural Heart Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Structural Heart Devices Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/structural-heart-devices-market/13692/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com