Orthodontic Supplies Market – industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026) – by product, patient, and region

Orthodontic Supplies Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Orthodontics is a special field which is related to dentistry, it mainly deals with remedying hindrance in the teeth, or in other words, it helps in the arrangement of teeth perfectly. It’s a highly developing segment, as the standard of living is growing around the world.

The growing number of patients with malocclusions, and jaw disorders, increasing awareness about the availability of advanced orthodontic treatments, increasing disposable incomes and the expanding middle-class population in developing countries, are the key drivers for the market growth and would create numerous market opportunities. Furthermore, a high cost of orthodontic treatment, limited insurance coverage, and also risk associated with orthodontic treatment may hamper the market growth.

Orthodontic supplies market is segmented by product, patient, and region. Among products, fixed braces segment market accounted for the XX% share in 2018. Fixed braces segment dominated in 2018 due to its precision and efficacy in curing the irregularities in dental composition.

Based on patients, children’s and teenagers segment is expected to be one of the fastest growing segments in the forecast period. Orthodontic supplies treatments are more effective and booming in teenagers or children as a cure at initial age prevents the growth of severe issues.

Among regions, the North America region is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period due to the high prevalence of the dental disorders, along with the increasing surge in people to look better aesthetically. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to a growing number of the orthodontic/dental companies, rising healthcare expenditure, and improvement in healthcare access.

There is a sturdy growth in the production as new companies are entering the structural heart market. For example, in May 2016, a leading medical devices company, 3M Company (US), announced its intentions to enter the orthodontic supplies market.

In the orthodontic supplies market, 3M Company (US), holds the leadership position due to production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions. In 2018, the company has adopted new product launches, product enhancements, and geographic expansion as its crucial business plans to certify its dominance in this market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Orthodontic Supplies market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Orthodontic Supplies market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Orthodontic Supplies market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Orthodontic Supplies market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Orthodontic Supplies Market Report:

Orthodontic Supplies Market, by Product

Fixed Braces

Brackets, by type

Conventional brackets

Self-ligating brackets

Lingual brackets

Brackets, by material

Metal/traditional brackets

Ceramic/aesthetic brackets

Archwires

Beta Titanium

Nickel Titanium

Stainless Steel

Anchorage Appliances

Bands and Buccal Tubes

Miniscrews

Ligatures

Elastomeric Ligatures

Wire Ligatures

Removable Braces

Adhesives

Accessories (Headgears and Retainers)

Orthodontic Supplies Market, by Patient

Children and Teenagers

Adults

Orthodontic Supplies Market, By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

MEA

Key Players in Orthodontic Supplies Market

DySIS

CooperSurgical

Atmos

Olympus

Karl Kaps

McKesson

Danaher

Carl Zeiss.

Philips,

MedGyn

EdanInstruments

Ecleris,

Optomic

Lutech

WelchAllyn,

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Orthodontic Supplies Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Orthodontic Supplies Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Orthodontic Supplies Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Orthodontic Supplies Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Orthodontic Supplies Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Orthodontic Supplies by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

