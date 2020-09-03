Ophthalmology PACS Market-Global industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026) by type, delivery model, end user and region.

Ophthalmology PACS Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

PACS is a medical imaging technology used for storing, retrieving, presenting and sharing images produced by various medical hardware modalities, such as X-ray, CT scan, MRI and ultrasound machines. Ophthalmology PACS market is highly fragmented due to technological advancement and innovations in medical treatment.

Rapid growth in the geriatric population, the rising prevalence of eye diseases, technological advancements in ophthalmic devices would create commercial market opportunities. However, the high cost of care for patients continues to be the major hindrance for the market growth.

Ophthalmology PACS Market is segmented by type, delivery model, end use and region. Among type, integrated PACS and standalone PACS is considered an attractive market segment and is expected to hold a significant share of the market in the coming years. Growth can be attributed to factors such as technological advancement and innovations in medical treatment.

Among regions, the North America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to growing awareness of healthcare services, rising healthcare expenditure, and developing healthcare infrastructure. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to rising healthcare awareness along with increasing demand for diagnostic imaging procedures, growing medical tourism, increasing geriatric population and incidence of age-related eye diseases. The ophthalmology PACS system has attracted the attention of the federal government, which is interested because of the high incidence of eye diseases among patients in Veterans Affairs hospitals and in the Indian Health Service.

The Scope of the Ophthalmology PACS Market report:

• Ophthalmology PACS Market, By Type

• Integrated PACS

• Standalone PACS

• Ophthalmology PACS Market, By Delivery Model

• On-premise

• Web/cloud-based

• Ophthalmology PACS Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Other End Users (Medical Education Centers, Eye Research Institutes, and Laboratories)

• Ophthalmology PACS Market by region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

Ophthalmology PACS Market -Key Players

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

• Topcon Corporation

• Heidelberg Engineering

• Sonomed Escalon

• Visbion

• EyePACS

• IBM Corporation (Merge Healthcare)

• Scimage

• Agfa-Gevaert Group

• Medical Standard

• Canon Usa, Inc.

