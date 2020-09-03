Leukapheresis Market – industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026) – by type, application, end user, and region

Leukapheresis Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Leukapheresis is a laboratory procedure in which white blood cells are separated from a sample of blood. It is a specific type of apheresis, the more general term for separating out one particular constituent of blood and returning the remaining part to the circulation.

Rising incidence and prevalence of leukemia, growing demand for leukopaks, and the increasing number of blood donations would drive the market growth rate for leukapheresis. However, it is the high cost of leukopaks and therapeutic leukapheresis, complications associated with therapeutic leukapheresis and the stringent regulations for leukocyte donor recruitment that may hamper the market growth of leukapheresis.

Leukapheresis market is segmented by type, application, end user, and region. Among application, the research application segment market accounted for the XX% share in 2018 due to increasing adoption of leukapheresis for the isolation of WBCs and development of cell-based immunotherapies.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/13729

Among regions, North America and Europe are expected to hold a XX% market share during the forecast period due to increasing the number of blood donations, rising incidence, and prevalence of leukaemia and growing demand for leukopaks in clinical research. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period due increase in regenerative medicine research in the region, growth in the number of clinical trials for CAR-T therapy, and the presence of leading pharma and biotech companies, and improvement in healthcare access.

The production players focus on mergers and collaborations, strategic partnerships, as well as innovative technological product launches to expand their business product portfolio as main strategies.

There is a sturdy growth in the production as new companies are entering the leukapheresis market. For example, in May 2017, a leading medical devices company, Fresenius (Germany), announced its expanded production for medical devices in Haina, Dominican Republic (US). The Haina plant manufactures and exports apheresis systems for plasma and platelet collection as well as medical devices for blood separation.

In the leukapheresis market, Terumo BCT (US) holds the leadership position due to advancing surgical innovation, production capacity expansion, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions. In 2018, the company has adopted new product launches, product enhancements, and geographic expansion as its crucial business plans to certify its dominance in this market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of leukapheresis market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding leukapheresis market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the leukapheresis market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the leukapheresis market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/13729

The scope of the leukapheresis Market report:

Leukapheresis Products Market, By Type

• Leukapheresis Devices

o Apheresis Devices

o Leukapheresis Columns & Cell Separators

o Leukoreduction Filters

• Leukapheresis Disposables

Leukapheresis Products Market, By Application

• Research Applications

• Therapeutic Applications

Leukapheresis Products Market, By End User

• Blood Component Providers and Blood Centers

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Hospitals and Transfusion Centers

Leukapheresis Market,By Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

Key Players in Leukapheresis Market

• Asahi Kasei Medical

• Haemonetics

• Terumo BCT

• STEMCELL Technologies

• Macopharma

• Fresenius

• HemaCare

• Caltag Medsystem

• AllCells

• StemExpress

• PPA Research Group

• Key Biologics

• ZenBio

• Precision for Medicine

• BioIVT

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Leukapheresis Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Leukapheresis Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Leukapheresis Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Leukapheresis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Leukapheresis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Leukapheresis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Leukapheresis Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Leukapheresis by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Leukapheresis Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Leukapheresis Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Leukapheresis Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Leukapheresis Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/leukapheresis-market/13729/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com