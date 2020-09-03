Global Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, By Animal, By End-use, and By Region.

Global Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a 7.94 % CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the veterinary anesthesia equipment market. Increasing pet adoption and the growing number of veterinary surgical procedures are the key factors driving the global veterinary anesthesia equipment market. In addition, the rising incidence of chronic diseases in companion animals and mounting cases of accidental injuries in animals are also propelling the growth of the global veterinary anesthesia equipment market. Recent advancements in drug development procedures in the field of animal medicine are also boosting the adoption of veterinary anesthesia equipment. Furthermore, the high inclination of government organizations towards animal welfare is one of the key contributing factors.

High cost of instruments and lower animal health awareness in developing countries are hindering the growth of the global veterinary anesthesia equipment market. Animal orals diseases in cats and dogs represent a primary source of challenge for veterinarians. Increasing the need for veterinary machines for animal dental surgery creates numerous opportunities for veterinary anesthesia machines manufactures.

In terms of product, the complete anesthesia machine is the most prominent product segment in the market due to the growing adoption of integrated solutions by veterinary professionals as these solutions offer work efficiency. Increasing product offerings by manufacturers is also supplementing the growth of the complete anesthesia machine segment.

Based on animals, large animal type segment is dominant in terms of revenue due to high consumption of milk, meat, and other products is resulting into strong demand for large animals and thus, demand for healthcare services to treat these animals is increasing. The small animal segment comprises companions. It is projected to register lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to rising pet ownership due to significant health associated benefits in humans.

By end-use, hospitals & clinics segment expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the high penetration of animal health clinics and hospitals across the developed nations. Surging demand for outpatient facilities for animals and an increasing number of veterinary surgeries are some of the factors augmenting the growth of the hospitals & clinics segment. The other segment is inclusive of reference laboratories, emergency facilities, and other animal care centers.

Region-wise, the APAC is expected to witness lucrative CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing pet adoption and growing demand for animal health services. An increasing number of pets is estimated to boost the veterinary service market size over the forecast years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market:

Global Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market by Product:

• Complete Anesthesia Machines

• Ventilators

• Vaporizers

• Waste Gas Management Systems

• Gas Delivery Management Systems

• Accessories

Global Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market by Animal:

• Small

• Large

Global Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market by End-use:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Others

Global Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Global Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market Key players

• Dispomed

• JD Medical

• Midmark

• Kent Scientific

• Smiths Medical

• Mindray Medical International

• Vetland Medical

• Supera Anesthesia Innovations

• Hallowell Engineering & Manufacturing

• Soar Medical Tech

• Miden Medical

• AM Bickford

• Rothacher-Medical GmbH

• Medical Developments International

• Zhong Ke Base Medical Technology

• RWD Life Science

