Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Incontinence Type, Category, End-user, and Region.

Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Urinary incontinence is defined as an automatic loss of urine due to damage of bladder control. Urinary incontinence treatment devices is placed within the vagina for controlling the leakage of urine.

The rise in surgical treatments of urinary incontinence due to an upsurge in chronic conditions (kidney stones, pregnancy, paralysis, and neuromuscular injury) that have developed the need for innovating urinary catheters are the significant factors that drive the growth of the urinary incontinence treatment devices market. Furthermore, the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market growth is also driven by high occurrence & increase in the incidence of urinary incontinence across the globe and increasing product approvals by governing authorities.

Also, in 2018 ‘INNOVO’, a transcutaneous electrical stimulator by Atlantic Therapeutics received approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), which is used for the treatment of urinary incontinence types for example stress, urge & mixed urinary incontinence in both women and men of all ages. These factors are also expected to support the growth of the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market over the forecast period.

However, the presence of numerous other substitute treatment options available for urinary incontinence is expected to restrain the growth of the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market in the future.

According to the product segments, the urethral sling held to register the highest growth and is expected to maintain its dominance in the future. This is mainly because of its exclusive functional capabilities and is most commonly used in the surgery used to correct stress urinary incontinence (SUI).

Region-wise, in 2019, the markets in North America is expected to account for noteworthy market revenue share in the urinary incontinence treatment devices market, on account of increase in the higher acceptance rate of technologically innovative products, in addition to large medical devices companies based in countries such as Canada and US. As well, the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register a maximum CAGR of XX% over the upcoming years, because of the increasing cases of urinary incontinence and rising aging population in countries such as India and China in the Asia Pacific region.

The report covers the recent development for the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market, thanks to advancement in technology, prominent players are manufacturing had discovered few latest launches for urinary incontinence products for example ‘Advance XP’ Male Sling System by Boston Scientific launched sling for male stress urinary incontinence in Feb 2019, and ‘DFree’ first wearable device for urinary incontinence was launched by Triple W in Dec 2018 in the U.S., and people are broadly adopting such products.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market

Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market, By Product

• Urethral slings

o Female Slings

o Male Slings

• Electrical Stimulation Devices

o Implantable

o Non-implantable

• Artificial Urinary Sphincters

• Catheters

Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market, By Incontinence Type

• Stress Urinary Incontinence

• Urge Urinary Incontinence

• Mixed Incontinence

• Overflow Incontinence

Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market, By Category

• External Urinary Incontinence Devices

• Internal Urinary Incontinence Devices

Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market, By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgery Centers

• Clinics

• Home Use

Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

• Coloplast Group

• Promedon Group

• A.M.I. GmbH

• Ethicon US, LLC. (Johnson & Johnson)

• ZSI Surgical Implants S.R.L.

• Medtronic plc

• InControl Medical LLC

• Hollister Incorporated

• Atlantic Therapeutics Group Ltd.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Teleflex Incorporate

