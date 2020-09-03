Artificial Tears Market Demand, Growth and Scope 2020 to 2025 | Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

The Global Artificial Tears Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Artificial Tears market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Artificial Tears Market generated revenue of $2142.1m in 2020 and estimated to exceed $2639.6m by 2025, growing at an estimated CAGR of 3.6%.

Market Overview:

Artificial tears are lubricating eye drops and gels that are used to add moisture to the eye. These are also called ocular lubricants and are basically formulated to relieve burning, irritation and discomfort caused by dry eyes. Dry eyes can be caused by prolonged use of computers, dry and smoky weather, tiredness, and some other factors.

Artificial Tears are segmented into different types such as cellulose-derived tears, glycerin-derived tears, polyethylene glycol and propylene glycol based tears, oil-based emulsion tears, and others. The increasing incidences of dry eyes syndrome are boosting the demand for artificial tears across the globe. In this report, the Artificial Tears market is segmented by type, by end user age groups, and by geography.

Market Key Players: Bausch + Lomb (the U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (the U.S.) Novartis International AG (Switzerland), AFT Pharmaceuticals (New Zealand), Allergan plc (Republic of Ireland), Akorn Inc. (the U.S.), Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan), VISUfarma (Netherlands), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Japan), NovaMedica LLC (Russia), ENTOD Research Cell UK Ltd (the U.K.), OASIS Medical, Inc. (the U.S.), and Abbott Medical Optics Inc. (the U.S.). and Other

Market Outlook:

The global market for artificial tears has been witnessing a brisk growth in the recent years owing to increasing incidences of dry eye syndrome and other eye-related problems. There is a dramatic rise in dry eye complaints among people in their teens and 20s in the past five years due to prolonged exposure to blue light emitted from digital screens, increased use of mobile phones, increased pollution levels, and dry weather spells. The 60 years end-user age group accounted for 45% of the total market share in 2020, followed by the 40-60 years age group with 35%.

The artificial tears market with respect to the 40-60 years age group was valued at $753.0m in 2020 and is estimated to reach $952.9m by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period. It is estimated that nearly five million Americans above the age of 50 years are afflicted with dry eyes, which is more common in women than men.

Key Market Trends:

Rising incidences of Dry Eye Syndrome (DES) across the globe due to prolonged exposure to digital displays, rising pollution levels, protein and vitamin deficiencies, and climatic changes are driving the market for artificial tears.

According to the National Health and Wellness Survey, approximately 5% to 30% of the people above 50 years in the U.S. are afflicted with dry eyes syndrome.

The regions and countries covered in the study include:

– North America: The U.S., Canada, Mexico

– South America: Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Rest of South America

– Europe: The U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Denmark, and Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific: China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Rest of the World (RoW): Middle East and Africa

Note: – All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.