U.S. Prebiotic Ingredients Market Demand, Growth and Scope 2020 to 2025 | DuPont, Jane Whittaker, Roquette Freres SA, Cargill, Kerry Group, The Krafts Heinz Company

The U.S. Prebiotic Ingredients Market assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the U.S. prebiotic ingredients market by type, and the sources of these prebiotic ingredients

The U.S. prebiotic ingredients market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.61% during the forecast period 2020–2025.

Market Overview:

Prebiotic ingredients are biochemical products that are extracted from organic products such as fruits and vegetables. They go through various biochemical processes and are categorized under fibers. Prebiotic ingredients are non-digestible substances, which reaches to the colon without being digested. They provide various physiological effects on the host by selectively stimulating the favorable growth of a limited number of indigenous bacteria. Various types of prebiotic ingredients such as inulin, monosaccharaides, disaccharides, and oligosaccharides are available in the market. As prebiotic fibers play a major role in nutrient absorption and gut health, they have gained huge popularity in recent years. The plant-based prebiotic market holds the major share in the U.S. prebiotic ingredients market. The market is majorly driven by the rise in demand for nutritional products.

Market Key Players: DuPont, Regional Beverage Application Lead, Jane Whittaker, Roquette Freres SA, Cargill, Kerry Group, The Krafts Heinz Company and Other.

Key Market Trends:

-With the increase in applications of prebiotics, manufacturers have shifted their focus towards organic prebiotics. For example, Prenexus Health manufactures probiotic ingredients from high fiber non-GMO sugarcane for use as dietary supplements. The manufacturing process is sustainable and does not utilize chemicals. This product is certified by regulatory bodies.

-The demand for prebiotic ingredients has increased over the years in the U.S. People are looking for different types of options. For example, Rowdy Prebiotic Foods manufactures prebiotic bars from naturally sweetened Yacon roots. Yacon roots contain a healthy gut sugar that acts as fiber in the digestive tract, which keeps the cholesterol level down, and manages body weight and blood pressure. Furthermore, it prevent constipation and belly bloat, and relaxes the blood vessels.

-Prebiotics find a wide range of applications in healthcare products. They offer better protection against the spread of infection.

Industry Coverage:

– By Types: Inulin, Monosaccharide, Disaccharides, and Oligosaccharides

-By Source: Diary and Metals

-By End Use Industry: Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Pet Food, and Others

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the U.S. Prebiotic Ingredients market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Prebiotic Ingredients market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Prebiotic Ingredients market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Prebiotic Ingredients market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Prebiotic Ingredients report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

Customization of this Report: All our reports are customizable to your company needs to a certain extent, we do provide 20 free consulting hours along with purchase of each report, and this will allow you to request any additional data to customize the report to your needs.

