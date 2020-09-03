Europe Silicon On Insulator Market 2020 Explosive Growth | United Microelectronics Corporation, Virginia semiconductor INC., SHANGHAI SIMGUI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Europe Silicon On Insulator Market: Overview

“Product definition”

Silicon on insulator is a fabrication technique that mainly uses pure form of crystal silicon and silicon oxide for microchips and integrated circuits. This technology also uses layered silicon–insulator–silicon substrate in place of conventional silicon substrates which are applicable for manufacturing of semiconductors. This technology is having many applications in SOI wafers, high performance radio frequency, microelectronics and photonics.

Silicon on insulator technology was majorly introduced in 1978 due to its high speed, low power usage and its great immunity to latch up. They are also widely employed in microprocessors and RF signal processors. These used in the manufacturing of micro electro mechanical systems or MEMS technology. The main appealing factor of this technology is that it contains an insulating layer that results in shielding of micro devices.

The demand for semiconductors is driving the market. Semiconductors are usually the substance, a solid chemical element or compound, which can conduct the electricity in only certain conditions. Semiconductors are utilized to make the advance electronic equipment, which include high-volume consumer electronic devices. Growth in the usage of cutting-edge devices such as smartphones, tablets, electric cars and wearable devices is driving the growth of semiconductors. Semiconductors are made from various materials including silicon, carbon, germanium and others.

Europe silicon on insulator market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Here are the names of top key players which are covered in this report: SUMCO CORPORATION, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Siltronic AG, IBM CORPORATION and GlobalWafers Japan Co. Ltd., United Microelectronics Corporation, Virginia semiconductor INC., SHANGHAI SIMGUI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Silicon Valley Microelectronics, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc, NXP Semiconductors and among others.

Europe silicon on insulator market is segmented into five notable segments which are Wafer Type, Wafer Size, Product, Technology and Application. On the basis of wafer type, the market is segmented into fully depleted silicon on insulator (FD-SOI), RF-SOI, emerging-SOI, partially depleted silicon on insulator (PD-SOI) and power-SOI. On the basis of wafer size, the market is segmented into <200MM–200MM, 300MM. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into optical communication, RF FEM, image sensing, memory device, RF SOI, power and MEMS. In September, Siltronic got listed in the MDAX and became a member of the second most important index of the German stock exchange. This will help the company to broaden their knowledge in terms of shares of investors and creating awareness regarding the Europe market. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into bonding, smart cut, epitaxial layer transfer (ELTRAN), separation by implantation of oxygen (SIMOX) and silicon on sapphire (SOS) In December 2018, IBM Corporation announced its agreement with Samsung Foundry to produce processors. These are next-generation processors. It includes IBM Power Systems, IBM z, and LinuxONE systems. All these processors use Samsung’s 7 nm fabrication process which works on extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL). On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, entertainment and gaming, datacom and telecom, industrial, photonics and others.



For acquiring full market intelligence, various market research tools and techniques have been employed such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis and PEST analysis. Primary and secondary research methodologies, data triangulation which incorporates data mining, analysis of crucial factors and experts’ validation has been utilized to analyze and summarize the report.

In August 2018, Murata build the new manufacturing plant for the MEMS sensor manufacturing in Vantaa, Finland to increase its production capacity. The company made the investment of five billion yen to establish the plant.

Research Methodology: Europe Silicon on Insulator Market

Primary Respondents: key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and industry consultants.

