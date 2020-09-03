14.1% CAGR | Professional Survey Report on Intelligent Process Automation Market 2020-2027 | Accenture (Republic of Ireland), IBM (US), Cognizant (US), Genpact (US), Atos (France), Infosys (India)

The Intelligent Process Automation market was valued at USD 6.25 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 13.75 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.1%.

The Research Report “Global Intelligent Process Automation Market” Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027 to its collection of industry research reports. This is an on-going research which will include all the recent information in the overall market. The market study will include market size and forecast from 2020 to 2027, different market segments, analysis by region, country and a section on key players identified across the value chain in the market.

Top Profiled Key players: Accenture (Republic of Ireland), IBM (US), Cognizant (US), Genpact (US), Atos (France), Infosys (India), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Capgemini (France), Xerox Corporation (US), Pegasystems (US), Wipro (India), EXL Service (US), Thoughtonomy (UK), CGI Group (Canada), UiPath (Romania), HCL Technologies (India), Happiest Minds (India).

The report also delivers a detailed segment-based assessment of the Global Intelligent Process Automation market. The segments together with their sub-segments have been analyzed in this report. Furthermore, the report evaluates the trends that will help to fuel the growth of the individual sectors.

In conclusion, Intelligent Process Automation Market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Intelligent Process Automation trade competitors. The report contains a comprehensive marketing research and vendor landscape additionally to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Intelligent Process Automation Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Intelligent Process Automation Market Industry

Chapter 3 Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Intelligent Process Automation Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2027)

Chapter 5 Global Intelligent Process Automation Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2020-2027)

Chapter 6 Global Intelligent Process Automation Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Intelligent Process Automation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

