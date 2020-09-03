Global Video Telemedicine Market to Show Tremendous Growth by 2027 | Leading Players-AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Logitech, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

This market report involves the drivers and restraints for the VIDEO TELEMEDICINE MARKET that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. The market data within the report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the market dynamics. This report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market

This VIDEO TELEMEDICINE MARKET analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. The data and the information regarding the industry are taken from consistent sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, and journals which is then checked and validated by the market experts. VIDEO TELEMEDICINE MARKET report has been structured with transparent research studies which makes it of supreme quality. By exactly understanding customer requirement, one or more methods are used to construct this finest market research report. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025 for the market.

Global video telemedicine market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 16.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising aging population and increasing demand for healthcare services are the factors fueling the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global video telemedicine market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of video telemedicine market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global video telemedicine market are AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Logitech, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., GlobalMed, Vidyo, Inc., Lifesize, Inc., VSee, ZTE Corporation, Vermont Telephone Company, Inc., West Corporation, Avaya Inc., Plantronics, Inc., Premiere Global Services, Inc, Allscripts, Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd, Lifesize, Inc, Redox, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Video Telemedicine Market

Telemedicine uses electronic information so that they can exchange information from one location to another. Video telemedicine is used to provide healthcare information to the people at a distant place by using different technologies. They are widely used in the applications such as neurology, cardiology, pathology, dentistry, oncology etc. Usually video conferencing is done so that healthcare providers can provide better treatment to the patients. Rising usage of smart devices like mobiles tablets and among others in healthcare industry is fueling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Rising cases of white coat syndrome will drive the market growth

Technological advancement and development in video telemedicine will also act as a driver for this market

Rising adoption of mobiles, smartphones and other smart devices in healthcare industry will also propel market

Increasing geriatric and disabled population will also drive the market

Market Restraints

Dearth of skilled and trained professional will restrain the market growth

Lack of proper infrastructure will also hamper the market

Lack of awareness about video telemedicine among population will also act as a restrain for the market

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Market Segmentation

Market Overview

Executive Summary

Premium Insights

By Component

Product Type

Delivery

Industry Type

Geography

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape

Company Profiles

Related Reports

Segmentation: Global Video Telemedicine Market

By Communication Technology

3G

GSM

CDMA

Others

4G

LTE

WiMax

Others

Satellite Communication

ADSL

Broadband ISDN

By Application

Cardiology

Dermatology

Neurology & Psychiatry

Orthopedics

Oncology

Radiology

Pathology

Gynecology

Dentistry

By Deployment

Cloud- Based Video Conferencing

On- Premise Video Conferencing

By Component

Hardware

Software

By End- Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Services

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, American Well announced the launch of their new American Well 760 Cart which has the ability to bring the specialist virtually on site. They are very useful in telepsychiatry and telestroke cases. This new cart will include high performance camera, touch panel controls and Cisco Plus Codec. This will help the company to provide better treatment and provide better care.

In August 2015, Government along with Apollo Hospitals announced the launch of their new telemedicine initiative Sehat which is specially designed for the people in rural areas so that they can seek help from the doctor online and will be able to order generic drugs. This will help them to provide better treatment to the patient and increase the sales of generic drugs.

