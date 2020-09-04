Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Product, by Application, by Region.

Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market was valued at USD 5.36 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.52 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.45% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market

The report covers an in-depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long-term impact on the market.

Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market Dynamics;

Conductive Silicone Rubber are rubberized material with conductive properties which helps in reducing electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference. Electrically conductive silicone rubber composites are used in printing, fibre weaving, conductive coatings, and electronics communication industry, light emitting devices, gas and pressure sensors and EMI shielding. Various factors such as growing demand for electronic components in automotive & industrial machines, growing demand from solar energy and LED sectors, growing awareness about sustainable properties of conductive silicones, rapidly expanding automotive sectors in the Asia Pacific, growing use of conductive silicone rubber in plastic manufacturing are driving the market growth of global conductive silicone rubber market.

However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices, availability of substitute products, high cost associated with manufacturing of silicones and stringent regulations pertaining to use of rubber in conductive silicones are restraining the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market is segmented by product, by application and by region. By product, the electrical conductive product segment held the highest market share of 54.34% in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Electrically conductive composites are easily synthesized using conventional mixing methods. These electrically conductive products are used to synthesize conductive composites. These products are thermally stable and possess good physical and electrical properties. Electrical conductive product segment is followed by thermally conductive product. Thermally conductive product segment is expected to hold more than 45% of market share over the forecast period owing to growing use of thermally conductive silicone rubber materials in electronic components such as sensors, printed and electric circuit boards. By application, Automotive and transportation segment held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to growing adoption of conductive silicone rubber in automotive and transportation sector.

By geography, APAC held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period owing to rapidly expanding automobile and electronics industries in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and ASEAN economies. Factors such as, rapid industrialisation & urbanisation, favourable regulatory policies for conductive silicone manufacturers, increasing manufacturing bases in India, China and Japan are driving the market growth in this region. APAC is followed by North America and Europe. North America is expected to hold xx% of market share over the forecast period owing to the presence of well-established automotive and electronics industries in this region. Europe is expected to hold xx% of market share over the forecast period owing to rising expenditure on healthcare industry towards innovation of biocompatible medical devices. Moreover, stringent environmental regulations are creating lucrative opportunities for market in this region.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, supply-side and demand side indicators and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and mew entrants. Key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches and patent to increase their regional presence and business operatations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market

Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market Segmentation by Product

• Electrically Conductive

• Thermally Conductive

Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market Segmentation by Application

• Automotive & Transportation

• Electrical & Electronics

• Industrial Machines

• Others

Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• South Africa

Global Conductive Silicone Rubber Market Key players

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Saint-Gobain

• Dow

• KCC CORPORATION

• Specialty Silicone Products, Inc.

• Simolex Rubber Corporation

• WESTERN POLYRUB INDIA PVT. LTD.

• The Rubber Company

• Creative Elastomers

• Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.)

• Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

• Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (U.S.)

• Becancour Silicon Inc. (Canada)

• Elkem AS (Norway)

