Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Type, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market was valued at US$ 25.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 42.5 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.49% during a forecast period.

Based on the type, the fruit squashes segment is anticipated to boom the global non-alcoholic concentrated syrup market growth in the forecast period as available in various flavors and tastes across the globe. On the basis of the distribution channel, the online segment is projected to hold the largest share in the global non-alcoholic concentrated syrup market during the forecast period as a strong network of distributors. In addition, increased penetration of internet coupled with the availability of various squash drinks with flavors and taste, which is surging growth of online segment across the globe.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing consumption of ready-to-serve beverages across the globe, which is anticipated to surge the global non-alcoholic concentrated syrup market growth in the forecast period. Increasing demand for non-alcoholic concentrated syrup from restaurants, hotels, and juice centers is also projected to boom the global non-alcoholic concentrated syrup market growth during the forecast period. In addition, growing awareness regarding benefits associated with consumption of concentrated syrup, as it has minerals and vitamins which are beneficial for the health system, expected to propel the market growth. However, lack of proper authenticity and quality check standard of local non-alcoholic concentrated syrups and threat of substitutes, which are estimated to hamper the market growth in the near future.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the global non-alcoholic concentrated syrup market in the forecast period as increasing consumption of ready-to-serve beverages among consumers coupled with growing per capita incomes in this region. The growth in demand for health drinks is projected to fuel the global non-alcoholic concentrated syrup market growth in the forecast period.

Moreover, growth in expansion of distribution channel and rising concerns regarding health and healthy lifestyle among consumers, which are boosting demand for the non-alcoholic concentrated syrup in this region. North America is projected to generate the highest CAGR in the global non-alcoholic concentrated syrup market in the near future as high demand for squashes among the youth population in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market.

Scope of the Report Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market

Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market, by Type

• Vegetable Squashes

• Fruit Squashes

• Herbs and Spices Squashes

• Others

Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market, by Distribution Channel

• Hypermarket & Supermarket

• Convenience Store

• Departmental Store

• Online

• Others

Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Unilever PLC.

• Britvic Plc

• Suntory Holdings Ltd.

• Golden Circle Ltd.

• Humdard Laboratory

• Nichols plc

• Bickford’s Australia Pty Ltd.

• Pioma Industries Pvt. Ltd

• Cottee’s Pvt. Ltd

• P&N Beverages Pvt. Ltd

• Prigat Pvt Ltd

• Assis Pvt Ltd

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Non-Alcoholic Concentrated Syrup Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

