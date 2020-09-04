Global Non-Alcoholic Squash Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Nature, Fruit Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region

Global Non-Alcoholic Squash Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.



Based on nature, the organic segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the global non-alcoholic squash market during the forecast period due to rising awareness regarding health benefits of non-alcoholic squash among consumers across the globe. On the basis of fruit type, citrus fruits segment is projected to hold the largest share in the global non-alcoholic squash market growth in the forecast period as high availability of fruit. In terms of the distribution channel, hypermarkets and supermarkets are expected to hold the largest share in the global non-alcoholic squash market growth in the forecast period. The online store is also estimated to drive the global non-alcoholic squash market in the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The rise in concerns regarding health and fitness, which is estimated to hold the largest share in the global non-alcoholic squash market growth during the forecast period. Growing preference of beverages which contains higher nutrition such as vitamins and minerals is surging the global non-alcoholic squash market in the near future. The growing demand for organic non-alcoholic squash as various health benefits, which is driving the global non-alcoholic squash market growth in a positive way.

The rising requirement for the vitamins is anticipated to boom the global non-alcoholic squash market. The growth in need of sugar-free coupled with natural color added drinks is expected to surge the global non-alcoholic squash market growth during the forecast period. However, the rise in awareness regarding health issues such as diabetes and obesity, which is expected to hamper the market growth in the forecast period.

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global non-alcoholic squash market during the forecast period owing to the presence of natural ingredients and availability of various flavors in this region. The presence of key players operating in the non-alcoholic squash market, which is anticipated to boost the market growth in this region. In addition, rising population coupled with growing per capita income of consumers in developing countries of this region such as India and China are expected to surge the global non-alcoholic squash market growth in the forecast period. Europe is estimated to generate the highest CAGR in the global non-alcoholic squash market during the forecast period owing to increased consumption of non-alcoholic squash in this region. North America is estimated to boost the global non-alcoholic squash market during the forecast period owing to the popularity of non-carbonated in the North America region.

Scope of Global Non-Alcoholic Squash Market

Global Non-Alcoholic Squash Market, by Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

Global Non-Alcoholic Squash Market, by Product Type

• Fruit Squashes

• Vegetable Squashes

• Spice and Herb Squashes

• Others

Global Non-Alcoholic Squash Market, by Packaging

• Glass

• Plastics

• Can

• Beverage Cartoons

Global Non-Alcoholic Squash Market, by Distribution Channel

• Specialty Stores

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Online Stores

• Others

Global Non-Alcoholic Squash Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Non-Alcoholic Squash Market

• Kissan

• Britvic

• Hamdard

• Assis

• Prigat

• Pepsico Inc.

• Evergreen juices Inc.

• Dabur

• Parle agro

• The Coca-Cola company

• James white drinks

• Evolution fresh, suja life, llc

• Höllinger

• Nectar imports ltd.,

• Anpellegrino s.p.a

• Robinsons

• Primor

• Suntory

• Nichols

• Sunquick

