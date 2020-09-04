Global Nutrigenomics Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Techniques, Applications, and Region

Global Nutrigenomics Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Nutrigenomics is a domain of science, which regulates the association between human genome, nutritional diet, and healthcare. It also helps in the understanding about what one intake and how the ample human system responds to the food.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The increasing occurrence of metabolic ailments, the growing overweight population, and rising utilization of nutrigenomics in dermatology are some of the factors behind the global nutrigenomics market. Additionally, increasing healthcare spending and government support for research & development and technology advancement along with increasing demand for advanced diagnostic methods are expected to boost the growth in the global nutrigenomics market. Furthermore, the high cost of the treatment and lack of qualified healthcare service providers & professionals is limiting the growth of the global nutrigenomics market.

The reagents and kits segment is projected to dominate the global nutrigenomics market. The factors, which are responsible for its dominance are growth in clinical laboratories across the globe and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular complication, and cancer. Furthermore, the services segment is expected to hold steady growth on account of technical innovations in IT healthcare services and apps. Compulsory generation of Electronic Health Record (EHR) of patients is expected to the adoption of these services, which is expected to increase market demand.

Presently buccal swabs are the most preferred test owing to its quick, non-invasive procedure and less pain related to the sample collection. The consumers indicate a great inclination towards the oral sample collection method owing to its essential advantageous features like quick, ease of collection, pain, and venipuncture associated with sample collection. Researchers are carefully working to address the bacterial contamination issue, which undermines the DNA collected in oral samples.

North America is expected to contribute substantial growth in the global nutrigenomics market share during the forecast period. The significant growth can be credited to the introduction of direct to consumer nutrigenomics supplies and the humungous ingestion of specialized diet and adoption of the latest technologies & biotechnologies in the food sector. Additionally, developed countries like the U.S. and Canada have a huge number of obese patients, who are suffering from lifestyle disorders like diabetes. These factors are expected to increase the need for nutrigenomics in this region. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR in the during the forecast period. The region is expected to witness considerable growth in the global nutrigenomics market owing to increasing demand for functional food and beverages, resulting in an increase in the adoption of the nutrigenomics techniques.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and, projects the global nutrigenomics market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global nutrigenomics market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Nutrigenomics Market

Global Nutrigenomics Market,By Products

• Reagents & kits

• Services

Global Nutrigenomics Market,By Techniques

• Saliva

• Buccal swab

• Blood

• Others

Global Nutrigenomics Market,By Application

• Obesity

• Diabetes

• Anti-aging

• Chronic diseases

Global Nutrigenomics Market,By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players are operating in Global Nutrigenomics Market

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• BASF SE

• Danone

• GeneSmart

• Unilever

• Genova Diagnostics Inc.

• NutriGenomix, Inc.

• Cell Logic

• Cura Integrative Medicine

• Centogene

• Genomix Nutrition, Inc.

• Metagenics, Inc.

• Navigenics

• XCODE Life Sciences, Pvt. Ltd.

• WellGen, Inc.

