Global Bioburden Testing Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Product, Test, Application, End User and Region.

Global Bioburden Testing Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a 14.2% CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.

Bioburden testing is a technique of measuring possible microorganisms on medical devices and helps in defining the parameters required for sterilisation process to ensure safety and effectiveness of medical devices.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for bioburden testing with the reasons given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The market growth can be attributed to the factors like growth in food, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, increasing product recalls due to microbial contamination, and increasing healthcare business and medical spending. Many regulations have been made to check all the parameter of safety and cleaning in the industry or their products. For instance, in the USA Title 21 is the code of federal regulation that covers the drugs and food for the FDA. Various other organizations are also having the code and standard parameter for monitoring.

However, lack of skilled professionals, expensive cost of instruments and lengthy approval procedures are hindering the market growth. The factors such as a growing preference for contract manufacturing and emerging economies are creating profitable opportunities for market growth.

The report on global bioburden testing market covers segments such as product, test, application and region. Based on product, consumables accounted for the largest XX% market share in the global bioburden testing market, because of the high requirement of kits and reagents, whereas the instruments are a one-time investment. The long shelf life of the kits and reagents and the repetitive purchase of media, kits, and reagents are driving the adoption of the bioburden testing consumables.

The aerobic segment generated the largest market XX% share in 2018 because of its wide application for determining the total bacterial population on a sample. Moreover, it is used for sanitary inspection and organoleptic check especially food products. Anaerobic count tests, on the other hand, are also needed, as anaerobic bacteria are common causes of infection.

North America was the largest regional bioburden testing market in terms of revenue. Sustained growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, the increasing food and medicine safety concerns in general public, and a strong trend of R&D investments in life sciences, by both industry and academia, are the main factors driving the growth of the market. Growing government support for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is also impacting the growth of the market in North America.

Major leading players operating in the market for bioburden testing like Charles River Laboratories is the prominent player in the bioburden testing market. The leading position of the Charles River Company is attributed to its robust product portfolio which comprises traditional as well as innovative technology platforms that help streamline bioburden testing. The company’s extensive presence across the globe has also played an important role in securing its position in the bioburden testing market.

The report covers recent developments in the global bioburden testing market such as in 2018, Charles River acquired MPI Research, a leading nonclinical contract research organization (CRO). This acquisition boosted Charles River’s ability to partner with clients across the drug discovery and development continuum.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Bioburden Testing Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Bioburden Testing Market.

Scope of the Global Bioburden Testing Market

Global Bioburden Testing Market, By Product

• Instruments

o PCR

o Microscopes

• Consumables

• Kits

• Reagents

Global Bioburden Testing Market, By Test

• Aerobic

• Anaerobic

• Fungi

• Spore

Global Bioburden Testing Market, By Application

• Raw Material

• In-Process

Global Bioburden Testing Market, By End User

• Pharmaceutical

• Biotechnology

• CMO

Global Bioburden Testing Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Bioburden Testing Market

• Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

• Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

• SGS S.A.

• Wuxi Pharmatech (CAYMAN) Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company

• North American Science Associates Inc.

• Nelson Laboratories Inc.

• Pacific Biolabs

• ATS Labs Inc.

